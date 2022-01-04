Nakwaasah entered the NCAA transfer portal in late November and was briefly committed to Colorado State before backing out and committing to UNT. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Mean Green.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Dallas native spent three seasons at UCA. He finished with 10 tackles and an interception in six games this season.
Nakwaasah enjoyed his most productive year with the Bears in 2020, when he finished with 33 tackles and an interception in nine games.
Air Force, Navy and a host of programs that compete on the Football Championship Subdivision level offered Nakwaasah a scholarship coming out of Bishop Dunne. He was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which ranked him at No. 205 on its list of the top safety prospects in the class of 2019.
Nakwaasah is the fifth transfer UNT has landed as part of its 2022 recruiting class.
The Mean Green have looked to address a handful of needs in the transfer market as they look to build on a 6-7 season that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT signed quarterbacks JD Head (Louisiana Tech) and Stone Earle (Abilene Christian), wide receiver Jay Maclin (Missouri) and defensive tackle Tom Trieb (College of DuPage).
UNT had two senior starters in its defensive secondary last season in Makyle Sanders and Tyreke Davis. Sanders played safety, while Davis played eagle, a hybrid safety-linebacker spot.
Nakwaasah will have an opportunity to compete for playing time as UNT looks to fill those voids.
