North Texas landed Baylor transfer kicker Noah Rauschenberg on Wednesday. He could help fill the void after UNT lost Ethan Mooney to graduation.

North Texas leaned on a long line of standout kickers over the last several years, from Trevor Moore to Cole Hedlund and most recently Ethan Mooney.

UNT may have landed the next player in that line on Wednesday when former Baylor kicker Noah Rauschenberg committed to continue his career with the Mean Green.

North Texas football commitments

The following is a list of players who have committed to join North Texas' 2023 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Transfers
Trey Cleveland Wide receiver Texas Tech
Phillip Hill Safety UNLV
Ethan Miner Offensive line Arkansas State
Larry Moore Offensive line Texas Tech
Marcus Moore Defensive line Coffeyville CC
Noah Rauschenberg Kicker Baylor
Chandler Rogers Quarterback Louisiana-Monroe
Paula Vaipulu Offensive line Georgia Tech
Damon Youngblood Safety Louisiana-Lafayette
High school players
Dylan Brown-Turner Linebacker South Oak Cliff
Evan Jackson Safety Houston North Shore
Desmond Magiya Offensive line McKinney
Landon Sides Wide receiver Guyer
Dietrich Moore Linebacker Broken Arrow (Okla.)

