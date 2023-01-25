North Texas leaned on a long line of standout kickers over the last several years, from Trevor Moore to Cole Hedlund and most recently Ethan Mooney.
UNT may have landed the next player in that line on Wednesday when former Baylor kicker Noah Rauschenberg committed to continue his career with the Mean Green.
Rauschenberg announced his decision on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.
The Tulsa native was scheduled to visit Oklahoma State this weekend.
“After long consideration and lots of prayer I have decided to not take an official visit to Oklahoma State this weekend,” Rauschenberg wrote. “With their being said I have decided to commit to UNT!!”
Rauschenberg spent four seasons at Baylor and was a two-time, first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection. He was primarily a kickoff specialist and saw 57 of his 75 kickoffs downed for touchbacks last season.
Rauschenberg will have the opportunity to take on an expanded role at UNT. The Mean Green lost Mooney to graduation after last season, when he hit 18 of his 21 field goals and all but one of his 55 extra points on his way to earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
Rauschenberg was a first-team all-state selection at Tulsa Union in 2018 when he hit 10 of his 16 field goal attempts, including one from 54 yards out.
Rauschenberg will have the chance to win the kicking job heading into the 2023 season.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.