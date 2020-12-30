Caden McNeese and Caden Gilmore didn’t play the flashiest of roles this season for Allen, one of the top high school programs in the state.
That didn’t prevent the Eagles’ kicking duo from catching the attention of the North Texas coaching staff, including special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler.
McNeese served as Allen’s punter, while Gilmore was the Eagles’ kicker.
Both made their mark and recently announced their plans to join the Mean Green as preferred walk-ons.
“It’s a great opportunity for Gilmore and me to come in, compete and help change the program,” McNeese said. “UNT ended up 4-6 this year. We hope to help flip it to a positive record.”
Both could be developmental prospects for UNT. Kicker Ethan Mooney and punter Bernardo Rodriguez will both be seniors next fall. Rodriguez was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection, while Mooney was a preseason all-league pick.
McNeese averaged 45 yards per punt during the regular season this year. Gilmore converted all of his extra points and went 3-for-5 on field goal attempts, including two from 44 yards.
Both McNeese and Gilmore work with Chris Shaw of Kick Nation, a group that specializes in working with kickers.
McNeese said Shaw reached out to programs across the country to see if they were interested in two of his top kickers. UNT quickly became involved and landed commitments from both.
“It gives me comfort knowing that I am going there with someone I know,” Gilmore said. “Caden held for me in practice.”
Gilmore was recruited by some smaller programs. He quickly committed to UNT after Ekeler offered him and McNeese walk-on spots.
“It’s awesome to get a chance to play at the Division I level,” Gilmore said. “It’s a dream come true.”
UNT has had several standout kickers and punters over the years.
Longtime NFL punter Toby Gowin played at UNT. Former Mean Green kickers Cole Hedlund and Trevor Moore went to training camps with NFL teams.
“It’s awesome that North Texas has had so much success with kickers and punters,” McNeese said. “They have a high standard and have had great players go through there.”