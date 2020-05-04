North Texas continued to load up on the defensive side of the ball in its 2021 recruiting class on Monday, when Aledo defensive end Chris Wright committed to the Mean Green.
Wright announced his decision on his Twitter account:
Blessed to say that I have verbally committed to the university of UNT🦅 pic.twitter.com/ShbNDesrF9— Chris Wright (@ChrisWright365) May 5, 2020
Wright, who is 6-3 and 220 pounds, was also offered a scholarship by Texas Southern and Hampton. He did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Wight finished with 24 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks last season.
Aledo finished 15-1 last season and knocked off Fort Bend Marshall in the Class 5A Division ll state title game. The Bearcats have won eight state titles in the last 11 seasons.
Aledo annually produces a number of highly regarded players. Wide receiver JoJo Earle, another Aledo senior, is committed to LSU.
Wright is the fourth 2021 player projected to play in UNT's front seven among the six prospects who have committed to the Mean Green thus far.
UNT is entering its first season since Clint Bowen returned to the program to run the Mean Green's defense. Bowen was UNT's defensive coordinator in 2011 before leaving for Kansas.
Bowen will take over a defense that allowed 32.5 points per game last season, when UNT finished 4-8.
The Mean Green are looking to rebuild while adding a host of highly regarded playmakers in its front seven.
UNT previously picked up commitments from Arlington Pantego Christian defensive end Jayden Jones and Haslet Eaton defensive end Jayden Gray. Both Jones and Gray are rated as three-star prospects by 247Sports as is outside linebacker Willie Simmons.
Oral commitments are non-binding. The early signing period begins Dec. 16.
UNT has the third-ranked class among C-USA programs for 2021, according to 247Sports. The Mean Green also finished with the third-ranked class in 2020.