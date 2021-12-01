Dion Novil PFF
North Texas defensive tackle Dion Novil was a first-team selection on the Pro Football Focus All-Conference USA Team that was released on Wednesday.

North Texas landed eight players on the Pro Football Focus All-Conference USA team.

The website released its team on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Dion Novil was UNT’s lone representative on the first team. UNT also had one player named to the second team in defensive end Gabriel Murphy.

The majority of UNT players selected landed on the third team, where the Mean Green had four picks — running back DeAndre Torrey, tight end Jason Pirtle, defensive tackle Roderick Brown and defensive end Grayson Murphy.

Running back Ikaika Ragsdale and linebacker KD Davis were both honorable mention picks.

Novil is one of UNT’s most productive players and helped spark the Mean Green’s turnaround in their first season under coordinator Phil Bennett. The Abilene native elected to return for a fifth season at UNT and has posted 45 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Novil has also blocked two kicks in his final season with the Mean Green, who improved dramatically in their first season under Bennett. UNT allowed 27.5 points per game during the regular season, down substantially from the 42.8 points the Mean Green allowed in 2020.

Several players improved dramatically while playing under Bennett, including Gabriel Murphy, who finished with 45 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks in the regular season.

Grayson Murphy has 33 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Brown is expected to anchor the middle of UNT’s defensive line following Novil’s departure and showed potential while posting 19 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Torrey and Pirtle joined Novil in returning for a fifth season at UNT and were highly productive.

Torrey became just the sixth player in program history to rush for 3,000 career yards after rolling up 1,215 thus far in his final year with the Mean Green. Pirtle has caught 38 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns and has been one of UNT’s most consistent threats in the passing game throughout the year, catching passes in every game this season.

Ragsdale has also been a key part of UNT’s offense and is the Mean Green’s second-leading rusher. He has 511 yards and five touchdowns.

Davis leads UNT with 107 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss. He also has 5.0 sacks on the season.

UNT players enter transfer portal

UNT defensive back Cinque Williams and defensive end Davontae McCrae announced their intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

Williams, a Southlake Carroll graduate, played in five games this season. McCrae has not played in a game this year.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

UNT representatives on the PFF All-Conference USA team

North Texas had eight players named to the Pro Football Focus All-Conference USA team that was released on Wednesday. The following is a look at UNT’s representatives on the team.

Team

Team

 Player

Player

 Position

Position

First

First

 Dion Novil

Dion Novil

 Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle
Second

Second

 Gabriel Murphy

Gabriel Murphy

 Defensive end

Defensive end
Third

Third

 DeAndre Torrey

DeAndre Torrey

 Running back

Running back
Roderick Brown

Roderick Brown

 Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle
Jason Pirtle

Jason Pirtle

Tight end

Tight end

Grayson Murphy

Grayson Murphy

 Defensive end

Defensive end
HH

HH

 Ikaika Ragsdale

Ikaika Ragsdale

 Running back

Running back
KD Davis

KD Davis

 Linebacker

Linebacker

