Seth Littrell offered up a hopeful take on where North Texas stands in the moments following the Mean Green’s win over Florida Atlantic last week.
UNT took its lumps in nonconference play but hit the midway point of the season in a pretty good spot. The Mean Green are 3-3, halfway to becoming bowl eligible and — even better — are 2-0 in Conference USA play.
“I’ve said this,” UNT’s coach said. “I feel like we have a really good football team. We hadn’t put it together at the same time on all three phases. We did a much better job of that today. That’s what we have to continually work on. It’s awesome to go into an off week on a win.”
UNT can look back on a few pleasant surprises as well as a couple of disappointments on its Saturday off.
Take it all into account, and there is a lot to like about where UNT stands as it takes aim at its sixth bowl berth in seven seasons.
Quarterback Austin Aune has taken a step forward in what he has said will be his final season at UNT, the Mean Green’s defense appears to be rounding into form after losing several key players after last season, and the schedule offers a chance for another late-season run.
UNT closed the regular season last year with five straight wins, including an upset win over nationally ranked UTSA.
The Mean Green don’t have nearly as far to climb to reach their goals when compared with a 1-6 start last year.
“We have a great team,” wide receiver Jyaire Shorter said. “The coaches are putting us in the right spots. We want to go get that ring. It’s conference play. We are going to come to play.”
The following is a look at the key storylines for UNT at the halfway point of the season.
Littrell in position to stick around
The overriding story for UNT heading into the season was Littrell’s status.
His contract runs through the 2023 season, making this season vital. Schools rarely want to have coaches working in the final year of their deals for a host of reasons, including the ammo it gives rivals in recruiting.
Players want to know if they sign with a school that the coach who recruited them will be around when they get there.
While UNT has played in bowl games in five of the last six seasons, it has also finished with a losing record in three straight years. That’s a bitter pill to swallow for a school that has invested heavily in the program.
The pressure is clearly on Littrell. The outlook didn’t appear promising when UNT was blown out by SMU and UNLV. A win over FAU improved matters significantly.
UNT will be favored in games at home against Louisiana Tech and Florida International, one of the worst teams in college football. The Mean Green also have a shot to beat UAB and Rice to end the season.
Games at UTSA and Western Kentucky will be tough, but UNT has pulled a few upsets recently.
The path to a winning season and a bowl game is there. It’s hard to imagine UNT firing and buying out a coach coming off a winning season.
That’s not to say that UNT will get there, but it has a chance to reach that goal.
Aune has grown at quarterback
Another key question for UNT heading into the season was how Aune would fare after moving in and out of the lineup over the last two years.
The former Argyle standout has shown improvement while averaging 249.3 passing yards per game. He has thrown 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions while consistently pushing the ball down the field.
Aune ranks No. 7 nationally in passing yards per completion (15.1), is tied for No. 6 in passing touchdowns (15) and is sitting at No. 43 in passing yards per game.
He has thrown four interceptions that have been returned for touchdowns, but there is little doubt he has progressed since last season, when he threw for 153.2 yards per game.
“We have a good game plan, our receivers are doing a great job, and our offensive line is doing a really, really good job of protecting me,” Aune said. “Last week, we made a lot of plays. It was great to hit the deep ball a couple of times.”
UNT makes progress defensively
There was plenty of concern heading into the season when it came to UNT’s defense, and justifiably so.
UNT lost twin edge rushers Grayson and Gabriel Murphy when they transferred to UCLA. Defensive tackle Dion Novil and linebacker Tyreke Davis graduated.
The Mean Green seem to be turning the corner without those players after taking their lumps early.
UNT held a solid Memphis team to 334 yards and gave up just seven points in the second half of its win over FAU.
Mean Green defensive coordinator Phil Bennett is one of the best in the business and is proving it again this year.
Mean Green missing signature win
While a lot has gone right for UNT thus far this season, blowout losses to UNLV and especially SMU did not help matters.
One of the justifiable criticisms of the Mean Green is that they haven’t posted many notable wins while beating up on the lower-level teams in C-USA since the 2018 season.
UNT’s win over UTSA last year was impressive but is one of the few memorable wins of the last few years.
UNT missed out on opportunities to post another landmark victory when it fell to SMU and Memphis.
UNT could have another shot at a win to remember in a bowl game. The Mean Green are on course to play in the postseason again halfway through the year.
Littrell and his players will try to close the deal in the second half of the season after a first half that saw the Mean Green experience their ups and downs.