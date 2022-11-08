North Texas went into protective mode when it comes to what has suddenly become one of its most valuable players last week.
UNT was already without running backs Oscar Adaway III and Isaiah Johnson due to injury heading into its game against Florida International. Matters got even worse when Ayo Adeyi — the Mean Green's leading rusher — went down with a leg injury.
The last thing UNT wanted to do at that point was risk Ikaika Ragsdale joining the list of running backs on the shelf and sat him in the second half of a game it had in hand and won 52-14.
The sophomore has been a key part of UNT's deep running backs rotation that suddenly doesn't look nearly as stacked heading into the Mean Green's game at UAB this week.
"We're banged up, obviously," UNT coach Seth Littrell said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. "We took another hit with Ayo this past week. We'll just kind of see where it ends up this week. We feel great about Ikaika. He feels great."
Ragsdale has been solid all year long. He has 357 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries. He'd have a whole lot more impressive total if he wasn't part of a rotation that has been one of UNT's biggest assets.
Adaway carried the ball 118 times for 583 yards before going down after taking a vicious hit in a win over Western Kentucky on Oct. 29. The sophomore hasn't played since his leg buckled on the play and was removed from UNT's depth chart this week.
Adeyi has 86 carries for 690 yards. Isaiah Johnson twisted his ankle on a touchdown celebration on Oct. 22 and hasn't played since. He has 179 yards on 40 carries. Redshirt freshman BK Jackson and freshman Qualon Farrar both saw time in the second half against FIU.
Backup quarterback Stone Earle was UNT's leading rusher in the Mean Green's win over FIU. The Mean Green use Earle as a change-of-pace quarterback. He finished with 60 rushing yards against the Panthers.
Littrell is typically tight-lipped about the availability of players and didn't offer any insight on which UNT running backs will be available this week.
"We will just have to see on Ayo," Littrell said. "They're rehabbing hard and doing everything possible to make sure they're ready to go this weekend."
UNT focused on UAB, not spot in title game
UNT heads into its game at UAB sitting in second place in the C-USA at 5-1 and has already become bowl eligible after moving to 6-4 on the season with its win over FIU.
The Mean Green could clinch a spot in the C-USA title game this weekend with a win over UAB — depending on what transpires across the league.
Western Kentucky, Florida Atlantic and Rice all have two conference losses.
UNT could do no worse than tie with any of the three, if the Mean Green win this weekend. UNT has the tiebreaker over WKU and FAU after beating both earlier this season.
Rice could still run the Mean Green down, even if they win this weekend, by winning their last three games.
That scenario seems unlikely considering the Owls have games left at WKU, at home against UTSA and at UNT.
Rice would have to win all three games.
A win this weekend could lock up a title game bid for the Mean Green, who aren't paying a whole lot of attention to those scenarios.
"We just worry about what we can control," defensive back Quinn Whitlock said. "We're about what's in this building, practicing hard, studying film and trusting what the coaches put in our heads.
"If we do that, everything else will play out like it's supposed to."
UNT showing off depth at wide receiver
Quarterback Austin Aune enjoyed a monster day in UNT's win over FIU, throwing for 414 yards and five touchdowns.
The former Argyle standout posted just the 11th 400-yard passing game in program history. He's cleared the 320-yard mark in passing yards in each of UNT's last three games and is tied for third nationally with 28 passing touchdowns on the season. He has 2,753 passing yards on the year.
Littrell credited Aune's success to a few factors, starting with the fact that he's playing with confidence and throwing the deep ball well. The attention opponents are paying to UNT's running game is also a factor.
Finally, Littrell pointed to the play of UNT's wide receivers as a reason Aune has been able to put up huge numbers.
The Mean Green had nine players catch passes in their win over FIU, just one week after 10 caught balls in UNT's win over WKU.
UNT struggled offensively last season after losing several key receivers due to a variety of issues, including injuries.
"It was awesome to see some guys step up," Littrell said. "They had great weeks of practice and confidence. The quarterback and coaches have confidence in those guys. We're continuing to build on that."
Wide receiver Jordan Smart caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown last week against FIU. Fellow wide receiver Damon Ward Jr. finished with four catches for 101 yards and a touchdown the previous week in UNT's win over WKU.
"It's good to get a lot of guys touches," Littrell said. "It only makes us more explosive."