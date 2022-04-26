Nearly a year has passed since an historic day in North Texas football history.
It might not have seemed like a landmark moment for a Division I program to have a player selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
For UNT, it was. Wide receiver Jaelon Darden became the Mean Green's first player to be selected since linebacker Cody Spencer in 2004.
UNT had the longest draft drought in major college football before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Darden.
The Mean Green have a handful of players who are hoping to follow in Darden's footsteps when this season's draft begins on Thursday with the first round. The final six rounds will be spread across Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
UNT's best prospects this year are defensive tackle Dion Novil and running back DeAndre Torrey.
"I'm doing everything I can within my ability to get there," Novil said following UNT's pro day earlier this year. "I will find a way to get on a team. It's a matter of doing what the coaches want you to do and making the most of the opportunity."
Novil and Torrey landed on the NFL radar during standout careers with the Mean Green.
Novil finished with 49 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and four sacks as a senior. Torrey was just as productive while rushing for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Both ranked among the top players in C-USA last season and exceled at UNT's pro day.
"Playing at North Texas helped prepare me for the NFL," Torrey said. "I don't know if I would have had a moment like this if it hadn't been for North Texas."
Torrey credited UNT coach Seth Littrell, strength coach Zack Womack and running backs coach Patrick Cobbs for helping him develop as a player.
Both Novil and Torrey are considered longshots to be selected.
Littrell credited their work ethic throughout their careers for helping them land on the radar of NFL teams. There were 22 scouts from 20 teams who came to UNT's pro day, where tight end Jason Pirtle, safety Makyle Sanders, defensive end Kameron Hill and deep snapper Nate Durham also worked out.
"This has been a dream and a goal of theirs for a long time," Littrell said of playing in the NFL. "They all have good character and worked hard throughout their careers."
That effort is the reason Littrell believes several of UNT's players will end up in a training camp even if they are passed over in the draft. The Mean Green have had several players excel in the NFL after beginning their careers as free agents, including Cobbs and linebacker Craig Robertson.
"We think we will get some guys into camp," Littrell said. "To me, it's more about fit, especially at that level. My hope for them is that they find teams that fit them."