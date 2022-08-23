North Texas ended the 2021 regular season a few months ago on quite a run.
The Mean Green rolled off five straight wins in Conference USA play and knocked off UTSA, which was unbeaten and nationally ranked at the time, in both teams’ regular-season finale.
A lot has transpired since. UNT fell to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic. Seth Littrell has shuffled his coaching staff.
The hope as the Mean Green prepare for their season opener on Saturday at UTEP is that the form they found in the closing weeks of last year will remain the same.
“Every year is different, but yes,” Littrell said of the Mean Green trying to build on their late run in 2021. “We’ve had a lot of conversations this offseason about what our identity is and hopefully building on that momentum this fall.”
UNT shifted its focus away from the passing attack that carried the Mean Green during the height of the Mason Fine era and turned its attention to the running game.
UNT averaged 283 rushing yards per game during its winning streak. What was even more important was the focus the Mean Green showed during that stretch.
UNT didn’t make nearly the same number of mistakes it did early in the season and jelled as a team. The Mean Green have several of the key leaders who helped with that process back, including linebacker KD Davis and quarterback Austin Aune.
Those players have tried to help UNT focus on picking up where it left off. The Mean Green’s run included a thrilling 20-17 win over UTEP on an Ethan Mooney field goal in the closing seconds.
“We’ve reminded ourselves of the discipline and character we had during that winning streak,” Davis said. “It shows what we are capable of when we are disciplined.”
Littrell pointed to UNT’s ability to handle adversity as another key factor in its winning streak.
The Mean Green recovered from giving up a game-tying touchdown with 16 seconds left in a game at Rice to win in overtime. UNT also showed fortitude after coughing up 10-point fourth-quarter lead before its pulling out its win against UTEP.
“We had to eliminate all the self-inflicted wounds during that five-game winning streak — the false starts, the holding, all that type of stuff — and be a disciplined football team,” wide receiver Roderic Burns said. “If we do that and handle business, we will be able to continue the momentum going into our first game.”
Littrell saw a higher level of focus during that stretch.
“The biggest thing was overcoming adversity together and blocking out the outside noise,” Littrell said. “That was a huge part of it as well as focusing on the things you can control. What you can control is your level of excitement, execution, accountability and the preparation you put in.”
Aune thrilled to make first season-opening start
Austin Aune has waited a long time to start the opening game of a season.
More than a decade, to be exact.
The UNT quarterback started the opener of his senior season at Argyle in 2011. Aune spent six years playing minor league baseball and made a short stop at Arkansas before landing at UNT.
He has thrown for 3,777 yards and 23 touchdowns while playing in 23 games and starting 12 since.
What he’s never done is open the season as a starter. He’ll get the chance when the Mean Green take on UTEP.
“Starting the season as the starter is something I wanted to do since I got here,” Aune said. “That was a big reason I came back. I wanted to ride the momentum of the last six games of last year and come into this season as the starter. Here we are.”
Aune threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He vowed to work in the spring and summer to become a better player.
That is exactly what Aune did.
“Austin’s had a great summer and fall camp,” Littrell said. “He’s looked as good as he has since he’s been here. A lot of guys have. He has experience and watched a ton of tape. You look at his stats through spring and fall camp, they’re far beyond what they’ve been in the past.”
UNT’s players can see the difference in the way Aune has performed in practice.
“There is no doubt Austin is better than last year,” Burns said. “He’s a great leader. We got with him in the summer and put the work in.”
UNT is hoping that work will help Aune continue his growth this year, beginning at UTEP. One of Aune’s biggest moments last season came in UNT’s win over the Miners.
Aune hit Detraveon Brown for a 58-yard gain that put the Mean Green in position for Ethan Mooney’s game-winning field goal.
“That throw is up there at the top,” Aune said of his career highlights. “It was a game-winning drive to beat a great opponent in conference. That was pretty cool.”
UNT preparing for crowd
UTEP is on the verge of selling out the Sun Bowl, a venue that seats just short of 46,000, for its season opener against UNT.
The school launched a campaign several weeks ago to promote ticket sales. Those efforts are paying off and will likely have the Mean Green playing in front of a packed house.
The challenge is one UNT’s coaches and players are preparing to face.
“You just have to go out there and do your job,” Burns said. “They’re going to have a good environment. It’s going to feel good to go out there and make plays.”