Mardrez McBride is still baffled by the way his recruiting process played out after starring at Butler High School in Augusta, Georgia, a few years ago.
Augusta is as big as it gets in golf as the home of the Masters but is a little off the beaten path when it comes to college basketball recruiting. McBride averaged nearly 19 points per game and was considered one of the top guards in the state.
Despite what McBride showed, no Division I school offered him a scholarship, which seems like a glaring oversight now that he is starting for North Texas. McBride played a key role for UNT last year when the Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament and went on to beat Purdue in the NCAA tournament. He’s been just as good this year for a team in hot pursuit of another NCAA bid.
“Sometimes things happen,” McBride said. “You have to have faith that all the hard work will eventually pay off.”
One would think McBride’s story would stand out on a UNT team that has emerged as a mid-major power over the last few years. Nothing could be further from the truth. The story of being overlooked and underappreciated is about as common among the Mean Green’s players as an appreciation for LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
Three of UNT’s starters, McBride, Thomas Bell and JJ Murray, didn’t have a Division I scholarship offer out of high school. Tylor Perry, the Mean Green’s leading scorer who comes off the bench, didn’t have one either.
Bell only emerged as a Division I recruit after leading Kaskaskia College to the 2019 NJCAA national tournament. McBride played at two junior colleges before emerging as a major college prospect. Murray walked on at UNT after playing at Eastfield College, a non-scholarship junior college program.
The recruiting backgrounds of a team’s players often give a clue as to how competitive it will be.
UNT has plenty of talented players, including a few who were highly recruited, but there is little doubt the Mean Green are far better than their collective pedigrees indicate they should be.
UNT has run out to an 11-4 start heading into a game against Charlotte on Thursday at the Super Pit. The Mean Green are 4-1 in Conference USA play after being picked to finish sixth out of 14 teams in the conference in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll.
There might not be a better indication of the perception of a team’s talent than a preseason poll of coaches who know a conference’s players better than just about anyone.
UNT coach Grant McCasland points to the way he and his staff evaluate players as the reason the Mean Green always seem to punch above their perceived talent level.
“The evaluation process is about people as much as it is about talent,” McCasland said. “We can all go watch a high school game or junior college game and say, ‘That guy is talented.’ We spend a lot of time figuring out who is a fit for what we are doing.”
“If we get guys who are the right fit, they will improve.”
The McCasland philosophy
Finding players who are a fit for the way UNT plays and works is a whole lot easier than it sounds.
Players today grow up watching highlights of their favorite players rushing down the floor for highlight reel dunks on YouTube and on their Twitter feed.
UNT has plenty of highlight moments. They just don’t come all that often for a team that plays at one of the slowest paces in the country and bases its entire program on a defense designed to keep opponents out of the paint and the middle of the floor.
UNT ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense with an average of 56.7 points allowed per game.
McCasland runs his players though the ringer in practice daily to ensure they are well-versed in UNT’s defensive system and, more importantly, are willing to put in the effort it takes to excel.
“We have to figure out who can handle tough practices every day and still wants to come back to the gym at night,” McCasland said. “We spend a lot of time figuring out who really loves it.”
McCasland believes a team full of players who buy into his system has a higher ceiling than a host of highly regarded players thrown together.
Several of UNT’s players had to battle harder than their peers just to get a chance to play at the Division I level.
“When you work hard to get here that work ethic stays with you,” Murray said.
The results speak for themselves.
UNT won the C-USA regular season title in 2019-20. The Mean Green were an underdog in the league race that year as well. They were picked to finish seventh in the coaches’ poll.
Last season was the exception to the rule with McCasland’s teams. UNT featured Javion Hamlet, the most talented player of the McCasland era, not to mention James Reese. Hamlet is playing for the Texas Legends, the Mavericks G League team. Reece is starting as a graduate transfer at South Carolina.
Even though UNT had its best collection of talent last year, it still managed to exceed expectations when it knocked off Purdue in the NCAA tournament. The Mean Green were a No. 13 seed and weren’t expected to present much of a challenge for Purdue, a No. 4 seed.
This season’s edition of the Mean Green is another instance of UNT’s collective will pushing it past its perceived talent level. Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky was another example.
The Mean Green knocked off the Hilltoppers 65-60 for their first win on WKU’s home floor since the 2009-10 season.
UNT had the better team, but there is little doubt WKU had the more highly regarded roster. Hilltoppers 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp was rated as one of the top players at the junior college level last season.
Forward Jairus Hamilton played at Boston College and Maryland before transferring to WKU. Point guard Dayvion McKnight and Camron Justice were both named Mr. Basketball in Kentucky, a hoops-crazed state.
UNT and its collection of players who were overlooked earlier in their careers was better.
“We’re tough mentally,” Bell said. “We keep fighting. That’s what makes us great. It makes us better than people think we are.”
Sticking to the formula
McCasland is quick to point out that UNT has talent and highly regarded players.
The profiles of the Mean Green’s recruits get better every year.
Sophomore forward Abou Ousmane was committed to Rhode Island before signing with the Mean Green. Point guard Rubin Jones arrived at UNT at the same time as Ousmane and had offers from more than a half a dozen other schools, including Tulsa as well as fellow C-USA schools Louisiana Tech and UTEP.
“You look across the board and we have guys with individual talent,” McCasland said. “We want to get the best players we can get, but we want guys who want to be here.”
And that means buying into the system that has helped UNT continually outperform what appears possible.
The underdog players UNT frequently recruits fit well in that environment.
“We look for guys who haven’t hit their peak yet and haven’t been told they’re great since they were in the fifth grade,” McCasland said. “It’s not that we don’t want guys like that, but the production of players who love the process grows as opposed to someone who by the time he gets here is tired of basketball and wants an easier road. The road here is difficult.”
The players UNT recruits are often used to that difficult road. It comes with the territory when they are under recruited and underappreciated.
“The experience of being overlooked shaped me,” Bell said. “I took it as motivation and kept grinding to get to where I want to go in life.”
The journey makes the rewards even sweeter for UNT’s players who are showing that together they are better than what the experts often say they should be.
“It’s been rewarding to get here,” McBride said. “You remember the hard work you put in back in those JUCO days and what happened back then. It feels good to know that it paid off.”