North Texas has two active coronavirus cases in its athletics department following its latest round of testing conducted last week.
UNT has 23 members of the department who have recovered from an infection. The school has conducted a total of 2,464 tests since its athletes and staff members began returning to campus in June.
UNT has not released its testing figures publicly. A UNT athletics department source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday morning.
UNT is a member of Conference USA, which has adopted a plan to handle the COVID-19 pandemic that includes testing football players three times per week. The league moved its other fall sports, including soccer and volleyball, to the spring.
School officials have not disclosed if the people who have tested positive are players, coaches or support staff. The school has also not revealed which teams those who tested positive play for or work with.
UNT had no active cases of COVID-19 following a round of testing in the week leading up to its football team’s season-opening win over Houston Baptist on Sept. 5.
The Mean Green had an unexpected bye last week after its game at Texas A&M was canceled due to the pandemic. The Mean Green will be back in action on Saturday when they host SMU at Apogee Stadium.
UNT shut down its campus in March in the wake of the pandemic. School officials established a series of protocols over the summer to ensure the safety of its athletes and staff members based on testing and social distancing.
The school began testing its athletes when they returned to campus in June. UNT also spread out its athletes in locker rooms to minimize contact and prevent infections from spreading.
Linebacker Joe Ozougwu has opted out of the season, UNT coach Seth Littrell confirmed last week. A host of players across the country have elected not to play this season due to concerns over the virus.
Ozougwu has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is exploring the possibility of playing his senior season with another program.
Schools have been impacted by the pandemic in various ways. Memphis paused football activities on Friday following a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Virginia Tech announced Saturday that it had paused football practices for four days and postponed its game against Virginia that was set for Saturday due to infections within the program.