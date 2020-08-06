North Texas’ final game of the 2019 season marked the end of an era for the program.
Quarterback Mason Fine trudged off the turf for the final time as the program’s all-time passing leader and a sure-fire future member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, raising a significant question.
Now what?
One of the many odd aspects of the months that have followed for the Mean Green is they haven’t had the opportunity to answer the host of questions the program faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was no quarterback competition during spring practice. No chance to see what UNT’s defense would look like under new coordinator Clint Bowen. Those issues were largely put off until Friday, when the Mean Green will open fall camp.
That first official practice will allow UNT to take the first steps toward getting back on track following a 4-8 finish last fall.
The Mean Green’s fall workouts promise to be a whirlwind affair considering how many key issues the program must address before its season-opener at home against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5.
The biggest without a doubt is finding a replacement for Fine, who was twice named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year on his way to throwing for 12,505 yards in his career.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has consistently said that Austin Aune and Jason Bean will get the first crack at the starting job. Both saw time as backups last season.
“We have some great quarterbacks on the roster who can go win us football games,” Littrell said earlier this summer. “We are going to have to do a great job as a staff of preparing. We will play to their strengths.”
The quarterback battle will certainly be the headliner of fall drills, but it will by no means be the only key issue UNT must address.
The Mean Green are also in the early stages of rebuilding their defense under new coordinator Clint Bowen. The former Kansas assistant returned to UNT for his second stint in the roll after working in the same capacity in 2011.
Bowen will have his work cut out for him after UNT allowed 32.5 points per game last season. The good news is he will have several solid players back to build around, including defensive tackle Dion Novil. The senior finished with 61 tackles, including 13.0 tackles for loss, in 2019.
Linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis also return after leading the team with 88 and 80 tackles, respectively.
UNT’s players have gotten a glimpse of what Bowen will run and like what they have seen.
“The defense we ran last year and now are totally different,” KD Davis said this summer. “What we are doing now is simple. That will help us lock in and know what to do without being confused. When coach signals a call, we will already know what we have to do and won’t have to think twice about it.”
UNT brought in a host of transfers who are expected to help Bowen get the Mean Green back on track defensively. A few other additions could help fill the holes on an offensive line that lost four key players to graduation.
UNT could look to East Mississippi Community College defensive end Davontae McCrae to help fill the void left by the departure of LaDarius Hamilton, who led the Mean Green with 8.5 sacks last season. McCrae spent part of his college career at North Carolina State and is one of UNT’s highest rated signees.
Teeshaun Turpin and Anterrious Gray, a pair of junior college offensive linemen, could also compete for starting jobs.
The question for UNT is how all its new pieces will fit together after the offseason was largely wiped out by the pandemic.
The Mean Green will begin answering those questions on Friday.