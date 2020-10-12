North Texas has no active cases of COVID-19 remaining in its athletics department.
UNT had two cases before its last round of testing that was completed late last week. The number of infections the department was dealing with has declined in each of the last three weeks.
The school has conducted 5,877 tests since its athletes, coaches and staff members began returning to campus in June. There are 34 members of the department who have recovered from an infection, an increase of two from last week.
UNT has not released its testing totals publicly. A school source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sunday afternoon.
UNT has not revealed if the members of the department who have suffered from infections are athletes, coaches or administrators.
The UNT football program has had a number of players unavailable the last two weeks for undisclosed reasons. The school distributed a list of seven players who were ruled out of its loss to Southern Miss on Oct. 3 for what officials said were a variety of reasons, including injuries, COVID-19 infections and contact tracing issues.
UNT conducted its latest round of testing prior to its loss to Charlotte on Saturday. The Mean Green had a few key players miss the game, including running back Oscar Adaway III, wide receiver Jyaire Shorter, cornerback Jordan Rucker and safety Keelan Crosby.
Shorter and Crosby were injured in games earlier this season.
Conference USA is requiring schools to test football players for COVID-19 three times per week.
UNT has had two games canceled in the wake of the pandemic. The Mean Green’s game against Texas A&M on Sept. 12 was called off when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule.
UNT’s game at Houston on Sept. 26 was canceled due to a series of infections in the Mean Green's program. Those infections made it impossible for UNT to face the Cougars.
The school implemented plan to handle the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after UNT shut down its campus in March that is based on testing and social distancing.
The school spread its football players out in locker rooms and limited the number of athletes working out in weight rooms at the same time.
Those plans helped UNT limit the number of infections it has dealt with over the last few months and cut the number of active cases to zero this week.