The college football season has started to resemble the classic film Groundhog Day for North Texas.
The Mean Green prepare diligently for their next game. School officials speak in hopeful terms about doing everything they can to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
And then UNT announces another game has been canceled or postponed.
This week it was a game at UAB that was wiped off the Mean Green’s schedule. The Blazers experienced an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the last few days. Those cases and ensuing contact tracing issues made it impossible for UAB to play the Mean Green.
UNT had two open weeks early in December after Conference USA pushed back its championship game from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18. The school quickly filled those open dates by rescheduling games against Louisiana Tech and UTEP that were postponed earlier this fall.
So, where does that leave UNT?
The Mean Green have four games left, beginning with a home game against Rice on Nov. 21. UNT is then scheduled to travel to UTSA for what was supposed to be their final game of the regular season on Nov. 28.
The Mean Green are slated to play the first of their rescheduled games at home against Louisiana Tech in a Thursday night showdown on Dec. 3. UNT will close out the regular season with a game at UTEP on Dec. 12.
At least, that’s the plan in what has been a trying season.
“It can get frustrating as coaches, players and administrators,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said this week before the Mean Green’s game against UAB was canceled. “You have to stay the course and continue to overcome adversity. That’s just the way it is.”
UNT has experienced plenty of adversity already this season. The Mean Green have had five games canceled or postponed. Three of those games have been called off.
UNT’s game against UAB joined a list that included games at Texas A&M and Houston that were canceled earlier in the year.
The Mean Green enter the closing stretch of the season at 2-3 and are 1-2 in C-USA. UNT will have been off for 34 days by the time its game against Rice kicks off, if the teams are able to play.
The challenge for UNT will be finding a way to capitalize on any opportunities it has in what it still hopes is a turnaround season.
The Mean Green were aiming to rebound from a 4-8 finish in 2019 this fall. The opportunity remains, but UNT will face a challenging road.
UNT could still have additional games canceled. If the Mean Green are able to play, they’re looking at taking on several teams in the midst of successful seasons.
Each of UNT’s remaining opponents are .500 or better. Louisiana Tech knocked off UAB in double overtime in its last game to move to 4-3 on the year and 3-2 in conference play.
UTSA (4-4, 2-2) and Rice (1-1, 1-1) are .500, both overall and in conference play. UTEP has lost both its conference games but is 3-3 on the season.
UNT will maintain the approach it has taken throughout a trying season as it tackles those games.
“We just continue to keep our heads down and work,” UNT defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “We are going to look forward to our next opportunity to play.”