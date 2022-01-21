Former North Texas linebacker Zach Orr smiles while watching a video during a Salvation Army luncheon at Apogee Stadium in 2017. Orr was named to the coaching staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl on Friday.
North Texas Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Orr was named to the coaching staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl on Friday.
Orr will serve as an assistant on the East’s staff under head coach D’Anton Lynn, the Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach.
The game will be played at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Orr spent four seasons with the Ravens and served as a coaching analyst before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars this season as their outside linebackers coach.
Coaches are nominated to work the Shrine Bowl by NFL teams and are selected for “displaying extraordinary teaching and communication skills, and are recognized for their integrity and commitment to excellence in the coaching profession,” the NFL said in a statement announcing the staffs for the East and West teams.
Orr turned to coaching shortly after he was forced to retire from the NFL due to a congenital neck condition discovered after he played three seasons in Baltimore. He retired in January of 2017 and went into coaching with the Ravens.
Orr was a second-team All-Pro linebacker in 2016 when he finished with 132 tackles and three interceptions.
“I’m loving coaching,” Orr said back in 2019. “It’s not as much fun as playing. I love football. I loved everything about it when I was playing. Now as a coach, I can focus on the bigger picture. It’s amazing. It’s football. You still have the camaraderie. The coaches are like my teammates now.”
Former UNT coach Dan McCarney coached Orr during his time with the Mean Green. McCarney said he expected Orr to find a new path after retiring from football due to the character he displayed in his time at UNT.
“There was just something really special about him,” McCarney said shortly after Orr’s playing career ended. “You want someone all the time in your program who represents integrity, sportsmanlike class and loyalty. He was the best in my five years at North Texas and one of the best I have been around in my career spanning 45 years in Division I football as a player and coach.”
Orr was a three-time all-conference selection at UNT and finished in a tie for third in program history with 365 tackles. He was inducted into the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.