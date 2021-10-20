North Texas guard Quincy Noble was named the Preseason Co-Player of the Year in Conference USA on Wednesday, and the Mean Green were picked to finish in a tie for third in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll.
The women’s basketball team is coming off a 13-7 campaign under coach Jalie Mitchell, who guided the Mean Green to a 10-4 mark in league play.
The Mean Green’s 10 conference wins are a program record for a C-USA season. UNT reached that milestone, despite having four conference games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Noble played a key role in UNT’s success. The McKinney native averaged 17.8 points per game and shot 38.3% from 3-point range.
Noble shared player of the year honors with Charlotte guard Octavia Jett-Wilson.
The 49ers were picked to win the conference in the coaches’ poll after receiving six of the 14 first-place votes. Old Dominion also received six first-place votes and finished second in the poll.
UNT, Middle Tennessee and UTEP all landed in a tie for third.
The Mean Green have gradually improved under Mitchell and are hoping to take another step forward in her seventh season.
UNT returns several of its key players other than Noble, including two other starters in point guard Jazion Jackson and forward Madison Townley.
UNT will face TWU in an exhibition game on Nov. 3. The Mean Green will then open the season with a game against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Nov. 9.
UNT men to play exhibition at Arkansas
The UNT men’s basketball team will face Arkansas in an exhibition game in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Oct. 30, the schools announced on Wednesday.
The game will tip off at 4 p.m. and is a charity event that will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts in the state of Arkansas.
UNT is coming off a landmark season that included its first NCAA tournament win, a first-round upset of Purdue.
