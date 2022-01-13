The list of great games and big runs Jeff Wilson Jr. has added to his resume while playing in the Dallas area is a long one.
The former North Texas running back rolled up 211 yards and a touchdown during a win over UAB in his senior season in 2017 at Apogee Stadium. He also accounted for 127 total yards in the Mean Green’s loss to Army in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl that was played at the Cotton Bowl.
Wilson will have a chance to add to that list of great games in Dallas-Fort Worth on Sunday, this time as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.
The Cowboys will take on San Francisco in a 3:30 p.m. game on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Wilson enters the NFL playoffs having rushed for 294 yards and two touchdowns in an injury-plagued season. He tore the meniscus in his knee in the offseason and spent the first eight weeks of the season on the sideline.
Wilson spoke about his journey back from the injury with KNBR‘s “Murph & Mac Podcast” earlier this year.
“It’s going out and attacking it, trying to get myself better and help my team win,” Wilson said. “I attack everything the same when I step on the field.”
That approach paid off after the 49ers turned to Wilson when they suffered a series of injuries to their top backs.
San Francisco lost Raheem Mostert to a knee injury in a season-opening win over the Detroit Lions. Wilson was given an opportunity to shine when the 49ers lost a second running back to a knee injury, this time rookie Elijah Mitchell.
Wilson capitalized with a series solid performances, including a breakout game in a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 19. He rushed for a season-high 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and was nominated for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.
Wilson has four games with at least 45 rushing yards on the season but has seen his role diminish over the last few weeks. He has played just 18 snaps on offense and hasn’t had a touch in a play from scrimmage the last two weeks.
The 49ers could turn to Wilson again if the situation calls for it during their showdown with the Cowboys.
Wilson showed that he will be ready for any opportunity that comes his way. He credited his rise with the 49ers in large part to his son, who turned 3 years old earlier this year, in his KNBR interview.
“He gives me more life than anything in this world,” Wilson said. “If it wasn’t for having him here, I don’t know where I would be, especially going through that process of me having the injury I had before the season.
“He was actually out here when [the injury] happened [in May], so the joy and the drive that he gave me, letting him know that, ‘I won’t let you down. Daddy will not let you down. And daddy will show you the way you’re supposed to live life.’ And show him that I’m a fighter and I’ll never give up. That’s a trait that I definitely want him to have.”