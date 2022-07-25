Sarah Fuller
North Texas goalkeeper Sarah Fuller spoke about her mental health struggles with Sports Illustrated for a story that was released Monday.

 DRC file photo

North Texas goalkeeper Sarah Fuller seemed to have the perfect life as a college athlete.

Fuller exceled at Vanderbilt, became a national celebrity after kicking for the school's football team and landed at UNT, where she will play her final season this fall.

