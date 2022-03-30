Sarah Fuller

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition bobblehead of North Texas goalie Sarah Fuller on Thursday. The figure depicts Fuller during her time as a kicker with the Vanderbilt football team.

North Texas goalie Sarah Fuller has been honored in a host of ways since she made history by becoming the first woman to play and later to score in a Power Five football game while kicking for Vanderbilt.

The list of honors grew just a little longer on Thursday when the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition figure of her.

The bobblehead's release coincided with Women’s History Month and is available online.

“I hope this bobblehead will inspire girls and women everywhere that we can break boundaries in the sports world and beyond," Fuller said in a statement announcing the figure's release.

Fuller was a goalkeeper at Vanderbilt and was recruited by the school's football team to kick after a COVID-19 outbreak wiped out most of the Commodores kickers in the 2020 season.

Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five game when she kicked off in a game against Missouri. Two weeks later she connected on a pair of extra points in a game against Tennessee.

Fuller has been a national celebrity ever since. 

She introduced Vice President Kamala Harris during President Joe Biden's inauguration. Her Vanderbilt football uniform was also displayed in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Wylie native transferred to UNT after graduating from Vanderbilt in the spring of 2021 and played for the Mean Green's women's soccer team last fall. 

Fuller has signed with the Minnesota Aurora FC of the USL W League, a pre-professional league that begins play in May.

Until then, Fuller will play with UNT in its spring season that will continue on Saturday when the Mean Green host SMU.

