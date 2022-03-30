The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition bobblehead of North Texas goalie Sarah Fuller on Thursday. The figure depicts Fuller during her time as a kicker with the Vanderbilt football team.
The list of honors grew just a little longer on Thursday when the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition figure of her.
The bobblehead's release coincided with Women’s History Month and is available online.
“I hope this bobblehead will inspire girls and women everywhere that we can break boundaries in the sports world and beyond," Fuller said in a statement announcing the figure's release.
Fuller was a goalkeeper at Vanderbilt and was recruited by the school's football team to kick after a COVID-19 outbreak wiped out most of the Commodores kickers in the 2020 season.