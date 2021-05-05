Vicente Marzilio has enjoyed quite the year at North Texas.
The freshman arrived at UNT last fall from Argentina and went on to win the individual title at the Conference USA tournament last month. That win extended Marzilio's season that will continue at the Stillwater NCAA Regional on May 17-19.
Marzilio knew he would play in an NCAA regional after he earned an automatic berth by winning the C-USA tournament. He learned his destination when the NCAA unveiled its entire postseason field on Wednesday.
The Stillwater Regional will include 13 teams and 10 individuals. The top five teams from the regional and the top individual who is not a member of one of those five teams will advance to the national finals from May 29-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Marzilio is ranked fourth among the 10 individuals who will play in the regional. Oklahoma State, Illinois, Auburn and SMU are the top four teams in the region that also includes Middle Tennessee.
The Blue Raiders knocked off UNT in the match-play final of the C-USA tournament last month.
Marzilio is ranked No. 160 in the latest Golfstat rankings and was named the Freshman of the Year in C-USA. He was also a first-team all-league selection.
Marzilio finished in the top 20 in five of the six tournaments he played in this season.