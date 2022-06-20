Chris Morgan ran through more than an hour’s worth of drills on Monday morning at the Ken Bahnsen Gym and loved every minute of it.
Offseason workouts are anything but mundane for the North Texas forward after what he went through last fall.
Morgan was expected to come in and learn the ropes in his debut season with a veteran team before a run of bad luck put those plans on hold.
The former Lancaster standout suffered a serious hand injury as the result of a car accident in late September and later sprained his ankle diving for a loose ball in practice. Add it all up and Morgan tore five ligaments, lost about six weeks of what would have been vital developmental time and sat out the year.
He’s spending the summer making up for lost time heading into his redshirt freshman season.
“I’m really enjoying it,” Morgan said. “I’m finally getting my chance. All the hard work is paying off. Over the last year I was able to see how to win and get used to the culture of the program. We have built a family.”
UNT has constructed a budding basketball power in the process.
The Mean Green won the Conference USA West Division title last season, marking the third straight year UNT has won either a C-USA regular season or tournament championship.
The goal is to keep that run of success going in the school’s last season in C-USA before it jumps to the American Athletic Conference ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
UNT’s growth as a program has enabled the Mean Green to add a host of talented players to their roster. Transfer forwards Jayden Martinez and Moulaye Sissoko are expected to play significant roles this season and help fill the void left when the Mean Green lost Thomas Bell to graduation.
The challenge for Morgan this summer is to regain the form that made him a highly regarded recruit and carve out a role.
“It’s great to have Chris back,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “For him, it’s about staying healthy. He missed a lot of practice last season. It’s big for him to stay in practice and get better.”
Morgan arrived at UNT off a standout senior season at Lancaster, where he averaged 14.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game while carrying on his family’s basketball tradition.
Chris Morgan’s father, Ronnie Morgan, helped lead UNT to the Southland Conference tournament title in 1988, when he was a member of the all-tournament team. J’mison Morgan, Chris’ older brother, played for Baylor when McCasland was an assistant coach with the Bears.
Chris Morgan’s hopes of following in their footsteps were put on hold for a year last fall after he was injured in a car crash.
Morgan was on his way to pick up teammate Abou Ousmane to lift weights at 7 a.m. when another driver failed to yield at light and turned in front of his car.
“The airbag blew my hand all the way back,” Morgan said. “I was luck y it didn’t break.”
Morgan still suffered a concussion and tore three ligaments in his hand in the crash that totaled his car.
It took weeks for Morgan to recover. He hadn’t been back in practice long when he dove for a loose ball that was heading out of bounds at the Super Pit.
Morgan saved the ball but landed awkwardly, sprained his ankle and tore two ligaments in the process. Suddenly, he was sidelined again.
Morgan couldn’t practice often, but he made sure his first season at UNT didn’t go to waste.
“I learned a lot. I had never been injured like that, but I listened to Thomas Bell and Miah,” Morgan said of his mentors, including Jamiah Simmons, a senior on last season’s team who dealt with injury issues. “This is my real freshman year.”
Ousmane went through the same feeling-out process early in his time at UNT and can sense Morgan is finding his way.
“I see myself in Chris,” Ousmane said. “He has come in as a freshman and learned the ropes. He’s learned to eat right and get his body right so he can help us the next few years.”
The challenge for Morgan is to capitalize on the opportunity to work against Ousmane, Martinez and Sissoko in practice.
“Chris needs to keep growing and practice every day,” McCasland said.
That is exactly what Morgan plans on doing heading into a season when UNT is expected to compete for another C-USA championship and an NCAA tournament berth.
“The expectation is to compete for the conference title,” Morgan said. “We want to aim higher and try to win a national championship. We have a great staff. If we buy in, we can go all the way.”
Morgan’s father and brother excelled at the college level. He’s looking forward to doing the same after a tough first season at UNT.
“I talked to my dad about it the other day,” Morgan said. “He won a championship while he was here. Seeing me compete for one will be a proud moment for him.”