North Texas pushed Florida International to the brink in the doubles portion of the teams’ match in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament on Friday.
UNT lost the decisive match and the doubles point.
It was all downhill from there for the Mean Green in a 4-0 loss to the Panthers at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. UNT was the No. 10 seed in the tournament. FIU, which is ranked No. 41 nationally, is the No. 2 seed.
FIU (17-3) won for the 15th time in its last 16 dual matches and advanced to the semifinals for the fifth time in the last six seasons. UNT finished 10-12.
The Mean Green beat Louisiana Tech in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, when UNT won the doubles point and quickly rolled to a 4-1 win.
UNT appeared as if it might follow a similar path after Saki Oyama and Liisa Vehvilainen pulled out a 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles. The win tied the doubles portion of the match at 1-1.
UNT needed a win at No. 1 doubles to pull out the doubles point and appeared as if it might pull through when Lucie Devier and Maria Ponomareva saved two match points and forced a tiebreaker.
FIU’s top doubles team of Kamila Umarova and Andjela Skrobonja took over from there and pulled out a 7-4 tiebreaker win.
The Panthers capitalized on the momentum of winning the doubles point and went on to win the three singles matches they needed to move on in the tournament.
“Like it’s been all year, this team fought and battled to the last point,” UNT coach Sujay Lama said. “They showed their resiliency once again.”
UNT just couldn’t recover from losing the doubles point.
“The doubles point was big for momentum and scoreboard pressure,” Lama said.
FIU’s Yasmine Kabbaj swept Devier at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-1 to put FIU up 2-0. Kristina Miletic then beat Vehvilainen 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
Kamila Umarova closed the match for FIU when she beat Jasmine Adams 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 2 singles. Adams was up 5-2 in the tiebreaker before Umarova rallied.
UNT’s Kexuan Zhou was within a game of closing out her No. 6 singles match while Saki Oyama split her first two sets at No. 5 singles.
Ponomareva was locked in a tight match at No. 3 singles when the match ended.
“I am super proud of the way we competed after being down 0-3,” Lama said. “Kexuan and Saki fought hard to put themselves in winning position. Jasmine and Maria were a few points away from taking their matches to third sets. A few big points were the difference today against a very good team.”
