North Texas coach Grant McCasland makes an eagle claw after he finishes giving a speech during an event celebrating the Mean Green's season that included a win over Purdue in the NCAA tournament. UNT has extended the contracts of both McCasland and women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell.
North Texas athletic director Wren Baker expressed confidence in the direction of the school's men's and women's basketball programs earlier this year after signing both teams' coaches to contract extensions.
Baker felt so good about it, he vowed to head right back into talks to lock up Grant McCasland and Jalie Mitchell to even longer deals.
Those talks paid dividends recently when McCasland and Mitchell signed new contracts.
McCasland's new contract runs through the 2027-28 season, while Mitchell was extended through the 2024-25 campaign.
The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained both extensions on Monday
McCasland's base salary will be $600,000 with incentives that push the value of the deal past $800,000 per year.
Mitchell will earn a base salary of $205,000 with incentives that increase the total annual value of the deal beyond $250,000.
McCasland is coming off one of the landmark achievements in the history of UNT athletics last season when he guided UNT to a win over Purdue in the NCAA tournament. The win was UNT's first in the NCAA tournament in four appearances.
Mitchell helped the UNT women's team reach a milestone when the Mean Green set a program record for wins in Conference USA play. UNT went 13-7 overall and 10-4 in league play.
This story will be updated.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.