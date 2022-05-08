North Texas had to wait a whole lot longer than expected to have its shot at playing in an NCAA regional — a whole year, to be exact.
That wait will finally come to an end on Monday when the Mean Green play in the Albuquerque Regional of the NCAA women's golf tournament. UNT is the No. 8 seed in the 12-team field and will tee off on Monday morning at The Championship Course at on the campus of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
UNT was slated to play in the Baton Rouge Regional of last season's NCAA tournament before it was called off due to poor course conditions.
"What happened last year makes us hungry to play this year," UNT senior Audrey Tan said when the NCAA regional fields were announced. "Hopefully we will get the chance to do what we couldn't do last year."
Seeing the tournament called off was a devastating blow for UNT, which lost out on a chance to advance to the NCAA finals. The Mean Green have several of the same players back this season and enter this year's regional looking to build on their second straight Conference USA tournament win.
The top four teams from each regional will advance to the NCAA finals on May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
UNT enters the tournament as a decided underdog in a field led by Pac-12 champion Oregon, Florida and Big 12 champion Texas.
UNT finished six shots behind Texas at The Bruzzy, the Mean Green's home tournament that was played last month.
"We will have a good opportunity to advance," UNT coach Michael Akers said. "We hung with Texas at The Bruzzy and were only a couple of shots back.
"We are going to have to make some birdies on that course. If we do that, we will have a good chance."
UNT's team will consist of Tan, Patricia Sinolungan, Emilie Ricaud, Ellie Roth, Marija Jucmane and Shreya Pal. One member of the team will be designated an alternate and can be subbed in before any of the three rounds.
UNT's players will be grouped with golfers from Louisville and Oklahoma on Monday with tee times ranging from 9:55-10:39 a.m.
Earning a chance to play in a regional a year after their opportunity was snatched away has motivated UNT's players throughout the season. The Mean Green played a challenging schedule and came back from a six-shot deficit in the final round of the Conference USA tournament to win the title and earn the automatic NCAA regional bid.
UNT was already solidly in the NCAA field due to its ranking. The Mean Green are currently sitting No. 47 in the Golfstat rankings.
Tan was a first-team All-C-USA selection. Roth was a second-team pick, while Sinolungan made the third team. Akers was named C-USA's Coach of the Year and was also recently named to the watch list for Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year by the Women's Golf Coaches Association.
Heading into the regional off a win in the C-USA tournament made advancing even more satisfying for the Mean Green.
"It was one of our goals to play in a regional," Roth said. "We want to play as well as we can in every tournament, but this was definitely in the back of our minds."
UNT has enjoyed quite a bit of success in the postseason the last two years. The Mean Green went on to win the Let Them Play Classic last season after the Baton Rouge Regional was called off behind Tan, who won the individual title.
The event was put together by Sam "Riggs" Bozoian of Barstool Sports.
UNT will have a chance to build on its run of postseason success this week at a course it has at least some insight on. Assistant coach Emma Edwards played four years at New Mexico and is familiar with the school's home course.
"We have a really good chance," Roth said. "Any given day, all our players are capable of having superb rounds. We are well-rounded golfers and handle conditions like rain and temperature really well. That is what we are going to face in New Mexico."
UNT will also be plenty motivated after missing out on its chance to play in a regional last year.
"What happened last year is a huge motivating factor," Akers said. "They are fired up."