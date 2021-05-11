North Texas dominated Conference USA all season on its way to winning the league's regular season title.
That run of success paid dividends on Tuesday when the conference released its all-league team.
C-USA handed out five superlative honors. UNT took home four of those awards, including a second Coach of the Year award for Rodney DeLong.
Hope Trautwein was named the Pitcher of the Year, Janie Worthington the Freshman of the Year and Tuesday DerMargosian the Newcomer of the Year.
That trio helped UNT rip off a 12-game winning streak to cap the regular season. The Mean Green (37-10) finished 18-2 in C-USA play and clinched the top seed in the conference tournament.
UNT received a bye to the quarterfinals and will play on Thursday against an opponent that will be determined on Wednesday, the first day of the event.
The Mean Green enter the tournament as the prohibitive favorite largely to Trautwein. The senior was named C-USA's Pitcher of the Year after finishing with a 12-3 record, a 1.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in the regular season.
Trautwein became the first known player in Division I softball history to strike out all 21 batters she faced in a perfect game, a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in April.
DerMargosian made an immediate impact after joining UNT as a graduate transfer from Texas. She ranked second in C-USA in the regular season with a .414 batting average.
Worthington is 9-0 on the season and won seven games in C-USA play. She threw her first career no-hitter in a win over Louisiana Tech in UNT's final conference series of the regular season.
DeLong guided UNT on an 18-game conference winning streak. UNT is 37-10 on the year and has already set a program record for wins in a season.
Trautwein, DerMargosian and Worthington were also all named to the All-C-USA first team.
Catcher Ashlyn Walker, infielder Kailey Gamble and pitcher GiGi Wall were all named to the All-C-USA second team. Walker, Worthington and outfielder Maia Wark were all included on the C-USA All-Freshman team.