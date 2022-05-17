Carl Sheffield, North Texas’ longtime director of track and field, is retiring, ending his long tenure at the school that dates back more than two decades.
UNT announced the move Tuesday night, shortly after the Denton Record-Chronicle said the move was imminent.
“My family and I have certainly enjoyed our time in Denton,” Sheffield said in a statement. “I have been fortunate to work with many talented student-athletes and coaches during this time, and I thank them for their hard work and dedication to our track and field program over the years. A special thank you to coach Ken Garland for bringing me to North Texas all those years ago. I also want to thank Wren Baker and Rick Villareal for the opportunity they gave me to lead this great program.
“I will always look back on my time at North Texas with great fondness, but all good things must come to an end. I am excited to spend more time with my family and look forward to what God has planned for me next.”
Sheffield has been at the helm of UNT’s program since 2011. He served as an assistant coach at the school from 1996-2007.
Sheffield guided UNT to 41 individual conference championships, two conference championships and two runner-up titles. The women’s outdoor program won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 in the Sun Belt Conference, while the women’s indoor team picked up second-place honors in 2012 and 2013.
UNT struggled to translate that success to Conference USA after joining the league ahead of the 2014 season. The Mean Green finished fifth out of 10 teams in the men’s standings and 11th out of 13 in the women’s standings at this season’s outdoor conference championship.
The school opened the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium in the spring of 2019. UNT had previously trained at Fouts Field, the school’s former home for both its football and track programs.
Moving to a new venue was expected to help the program become more competitive in C-USA. UNT will now look to make that jump under a new coach.
Sheffield is one of just two head coaches UNT has had in track since 1997. Rick Watkins served as UNT’s head coach from 1997 until Sheffield took over in 2011.
UNT is now in the market for a new head coach for just the second time in the last 25 years.
