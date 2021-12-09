North Texas was still in the process of preparing for the 2021 season when coach Seth Littrell gave a hopeful analysis of the transfers the Mean Green had brought in to help in a drive for a second straight bowl berth.
"Our transfers have shown up the way we hoped they would," Littrell said. "They are showing that they can make an impact at a lot of positions. It’s like anything in recruiting. It takes some longer than others, but I feel good about our recruiting process.
"We are continuing to get quality players with starters and depth. Our staff is doing a good job of getting guys who fit our system."
Some of those transfers were hits, while others were busts in a season that will continue on Dec. 23 when the Mean Green face Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT felt good enough about those players' production to hit the transfer market yet again this week. The Mean Green added quarterback JD Head, wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin and defensive back Kobe Savage in the span of a few hours on Wednesday.
Head spent the last two seasons at Louisiana Tech. Maclin began his career at Missouri, while Savage spent the last two seasons at Tyler Junior College.
The Mean Green are hoping that their latest batch of transfers will fare as well or even better than the best of their transfers from a year ago.
Sean-Thomas Faulkner transferred to UNT from The Citadel, started the last five games of the regular season and has 43 tackles on the year. Junior college wide receiver Bryson Jackson has 12 receptions for 176 yards.
McNeese State transfer cornerback Ridge Texada started three games late in the season when UNT suffered a series of injuries in its defensive backfield. Arkansas defensive tackle transfer Enoch Jackson has posted 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush looked like he would be the best of UNT's transfers. He started the Mean Green's first two games and caught three passes for 43 yards before suffering a season-ending leg injury in the early stages of a loss to SMU.
Quarterback Jace Ruder arrived from North Carolina in the offseason and won the starting job. He gave way to Austin Aune after four games but has still thrown for 571 yards and three touchdowns.
JUCO transfer offensive lineman Kaci Moreka started the first two games of the season and played in 10.
Those success stories were offset somewhat by a few misses. Rice transfer cornerback Tyrae Thornton and UNLV safety transfer Greg Francis both played in four games before leaving the program.
UNT has a young team with only a handful of key seniors set to graduate. The trio of transfers the Mean Green grabbed in their early foray into the transfer market could help fill the voids that will be left when linebacker Tyreke Davis, safety Makyle Sanders and tight end Jason Pirtle complete their careers.
Davis ranks second among UNT players with 69 tackles, while Sanders had 44 stops. Pirtle is UNT's second-leading receiver with 38 catches for 351 yards.
Savage passed on a late offer from Kansas State to commit to UNT and will likely compete to take over one of the starting spots in the Mean Green's defense following the departure of Davis and Sanders.
“North Texas has been in the picture the whole time and showed me a lot of love,” Savage said shortly after he committed. “They treated me like family. I have a lot of trust in the coaches.”
Head spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech. The Pearland product threw for 559 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Bulldogs. He threw for 70 yards and a touchdown during Louisiana Tech’s 24-17 win over the Mean Green earlier this year.
Maclin was highly regarded when he signed with Missouri but never carved out a role with the Tigers and elected to transfer.
The question now for UNT is if its newest batch of transfers will pan out like the best players in the group it added heading into the 2021 season.