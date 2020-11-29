The North Texas athletics department is dealing with six active coronavirus cases following its latest round of testing that was completed late this week.
UNT's active case count is down one from last week and has declined in each of the last three weeks.
The school has conducted 11,112 tests and seen 93 members of the department recover from an infection. The number of people who have recovered from an infection is up seven from 86 a week ago.
UNT has not released its testing figures publicly. An athletics department source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sunday afternoon.
UNT did not have any players out for its football team's loss to UTSA on Saturday in San Antonio. School officials have not acknowledged which teams its athletes or coaches who have been infected are affiliated with.
What UNT has done at times throughout the season is distribute a list of players who are out for games due to a variety of issues, including coronavirus infections, contact tracing protocols and injuries.
UNT listed eight players who were out for its win over Rice on Nov. 21. The school did not list any players who were out prior to its loss to UTSA.
UNT has had five games either canceled or postponed so far this season and has two games left. The Mean Green are set to host Louisiana Tech on Thursday at Apogee Stadium before closing the season at UTEP on Dec. 12.
The status of UNT's game against the Miners came into question on Sunday when UTEP announced that it has suspended all football activities due to coronavirus concerns.
UTEP's game at Rice on Saturday was canceled. The Miners were set to face Southern Miss this Friday. That game has also been canceled.
Conference USA pushed the league's title game back from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 to open up time for teams that have been forced to postpone games to reschedule them.
UNT's games against UTEP and Louisiana Tech were both pushed back into that window after they were postponed earlier this fall.
UNT has no wiggle room left to reschedule games if coronavirus concerns prevent its football games from being played. The school started its basketball campaigns this month and has played each of its games as scheduled.