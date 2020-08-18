The North Texas athletics department is dealing with one active case of COVID-19 after its latest round of testing that was conducted last week.
There are 18 members of the department who have recovered from an infection.
UNT has conducted a total of 774 tests since it began bringing its athletes and staff back to campus in June.
The school has not released its results publicly. A source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday morning.
UNT has been administering nasal swab tests that detect active infections to its athletes and staff members as they return to campus. The school shut down campus in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT’s athletics department implemented a series of protocols designed to contain the virus and prevent its spread before it began bringing its athletes back to campus. Those protocols are based on testing and social distancing.
“We are going to do everything possible to make sure our guys are safe,” UNT football coach Seth Littrell said earlier this summer.
UNT’s approach has helped limit the number of infections it has dealt with as its teams prepare for the beginning of their fall seasons.
The school brought its football team back to campus first. UNT’s soccer, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams have since returned to campus.
UNT pushed back the start of fall sports to Sept. 1. UNT’s football team is set to open its season with a game against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5.