North Texas has nine active coronavirus cases within its athletics department following its latest round of testing conducted late last week.
The school saw its case count drop significantly from Nov. 8, when the department was dealing with 30 cases.
UNT has seen 77 members of its department recover from infections, up 30 from a week ago. The school has conducted 9,621 tests since its athletes and staff members began reporting back to campus in June.
The school has not released its testing figures publicly. An athletics department source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sunday afternoon.
The pandemic has had a significant impact on UNT's football program that has not played a game since knocking off Middle Tennessee back on Oct. 17. UNT was scheduled to face UAB in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday.
That game was canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak at UAB and is the third straight game UNT has lost due to the pandemic that continues to impact the world of college sports.
UNT was previously forced to call off its homecoming game against Louisiana Tech that was slated for Nov. 7 due to a series of cases within its program. The Mean Green's game at UTEP that was scheduled for Oct. 31 was postponed due to a spike in cases in El Paso that made UNT officials uncomfortable with sending their team to the city.
Conference USA pushed back its title game from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 in the hope its schools would be able to reschedule games that were postponed due to the pandemic for early December. UNT quickly took advantage and rescheduled its games against Louisiana Tech for Dec. 3 and UTEP for Dec. 12.
The Mean Green have four games remaining on their schedule after making those changes. UNT will host Rice on Saturday before traveling to UTSA for what was supposed to be its final game of the regular season on Nov. 28.
UNT heads into that stretch with a 2-3 record after seeing five games either canceled or postponed. The school previously lost a game at Texas A&M that was slated for Sept. 12 when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule. UNT's game at Houston on Sept. 26 was canceled due to a run of coronavirus infections among the Mean Green's players.
Any additional issues UNT or its opponents run into that prevent the Mean Green from playing will knock games off the schedule. UNT has no open weeks remaining before the C-USA title game.
The world of college athletics came to a halt in March due to the pandemic that forced UNT to shut down its campus. UNT athletics department officials later formulated a plan to handle bringing its athletes and staff back to the school’s facilities in the midst of the pandemic.
UNT established a testing plan and implemented social distancing measures designed to prevent infections from spreading.
Those measures helped UNT hold down infections before last week's spike.
UNT coach Seth Littrell acknowledged the uncertainty his program faces in the midst of the pandemic last week.
“You’re never guaranteed anything,” Littrell said. “That’s where we’re at this season. We’re doing the best we can as a coaching staff, as players and everyone else around the program to do all the necessary things to make sure we’re healthy and we can control what we can control.”