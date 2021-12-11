FORT WORTH — North Texas won its battle against UMass when it came to the way their game was played on Saturday in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Classic.
The Mean Green turned the game into a half-court meat grinder.
The outcome was all but certain at that point on an afternoon the Mean Green methodically worked their way to a 66-57 win over the Minutemen at Dickies Arena.
UMass came into the day averaging 86.3 points per game and push the pace every chance they get.
The Minutemen didn’t have those opportunities against the Mean Green.
“Ultimately you control it on both ends,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said of the pace of a game. “It has to be a whole program concept that your guys are committed to. We are going to make them guard us every time down.”
UNT (5-3) took the shot clock into single digits more often than not against UMass (6-5) and got the shot it was looking for. The Mean Green made all but one of their first 11 attempts from inside the 3-point arc in the first half.
UNT emphasized getting the ball into the paint in practice leading up to the game. That work paid off on a day the Mean Green scored 32 points in the paint.
Forward Abou Ousmane scored a career high 13 points and was one of three UNT players who finished in double figures. Rubin Jones also scored 13 points, while Thomas Bell added 11. Bell also did most of his damage in the paint.
“We knew that they started five smaller guys,” said Ousmane, who is a load at 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds. “We didn’t think they could guard us down there. We were able to take advantage.”
UNT came into the day playing at the fourth-slowest pace in the country. They weren’t going to get away from that approach against UMass.
“We like to play at our pace,” Jones said. “Coach Mac is big on that. If we can keep it in the half-court, we are going to win.”
UNT needed a while to get going and trailed by as many as five in the early going before ripping off a 12-0 run. Jones and Tylor Perry both hit 3s during the run that gave Mean Green a 19-12 lead.
UNT continued to methodically build its lead and looked like it would cruise to the finish after taking a 49-31 lead early in the second half on a pair of free throws from Bell.
UMass got back into the game after jumping into a press. UNT went nearly five minutes without scoring and saw the Minutemen pull within 49-42 on a Greg Jones dunk.
Jones finished with 12 points for UMass. Noah Fernandez and C.J. Kelly scored 13 to lead the Minutemen.
“Controlling the pace was the reason they got an 18-point lead,” UMass coach Matt McCall said. “We started to press and play faster and were able to chip into the lead. We had our chances.”
Rubin Jones hit a 3 to end the UMass run and swing the momentum back to UNT, which made enough stops down the stretch to pull away.
UMass needed a few big shots to keep its run going but couldn’t get a good look against UNT. The Minutemen came into the day averaging 12.0 made 3s per game. They went 6-for-16 from beyond the arc against UNT and hit just one of their six attempts in the second half.
“We knew that being as prolific of a 3-point shooting [team] as they are, they are never out of it,” McCasland said. “We didn’t feel like any lead was safe and that was true. Our defense in the second half holding them to 1-for-6 from three was really remarkable. It’s a testament to our guys’ commitment on that side of the floor.”
That commitment helped UNT control the pace of a game it finished off with back-to-back dunks from Bell and Mardrez McBride.
“I love the way our guys hung in there and found a way to get it done,” McCasland said. “Our last two buckets were dunks. That is what we want.”
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}North Texas 66, UMass 57{/h3}
NORTH TEXAS (5-3) – Bell 3-6 5-6 11, Ousmane 5-8 3-3 13, McBride 2-9 0-0 5, Murray 2-6 0-0 6, Jones 5-8 0-0 13, Perry 2-8 2-2 8, Simmons 3-3 0-0 6, Scott 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 24-53 10-11 66.
UMASS (6-5) – Buttrick 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 4-8 4-4 12, Fernandez 4-11 4-4 13, C.J. Kelly 5-13 1-2 13, R. Kelly 3-7 2-2 10, Weeks 0-0 0-0 0, Steadman 0-0 0-0 0, Dominguez 3-6 0-1 7, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 11-13 57.
Halftime – UNT 39-27 Three-point goals – UNT 8-25 (Bell 0-2, McBride 1-7, Murray 2-6, Jones 3-5, Perry 2-4, Scott 0-1) UMass 6-16 (Buttrick 0-3, Jones 0-1, Fernandez 1-2, C.J. Kelly 2-4, R. Kelly 2-4, Dominguez 1-2) Fouled out – none Rebounds – UNT 30 (Two tied, 5) UMass 28 (Jones 8) Assists – UNT 16 (Bell 4) UMass 13 (Fernandez 8) Total fouls – UNT 17, UMass 12. A – NA.