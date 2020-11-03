North Texas has dealt with uncertainty surrounding its season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic since spring.
That issue became more pronounced over the last few days as UNT prepares for a game Saturday against Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green will have been off for 20 days by the time they kick off their game against the Bulldogs. That time off presents a challenge for UNT, which is also facing the question of who it will have available.
UNT had 15 people across its entire athletic department come up positive for the coronavirus in its last round of testing that was administered last week. A UNT source said Monday that the majority of those who tested positive were not members of the football program, but there is some doubt as to who the Mean Green will have available.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players are handling the uncertainty of the situation the same way they have all season.
“You’re never guaranteed anything,” Littrell said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “That’s where we are this season. We’re doing the best we can of making sure that the coaching staff, players and everyone else involved is doing all the necessary things so we’re healthy and control what we can control.”
UNT has seen three of its games canceled or postponed this season, despite those efforts. The latest came last week when UNT’s game at UTEP was postponed due to a spike in coronavirus cases in El Paso.
UNT previously had games at Texas A&M and Houston called off. The Mean Green had a spike in infections among their players that forced school officials to cancel their game at Houston.
Those cancellations made seeing a game at UTEP postponed even tougher for UNT.
“It’s disappointing any time you don’t get to play,” Littrell said. “What we’re all excited about this fall is having a chance to play.”
One of the few benefits of seeing its game against UTEP postponed was that UNT (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) got a jump on preparing for Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs (4-3, 3-2) enter their game against the Mean Green off a double-overtime win over UAB.
UAB (4-3, 2-1) was the last unbeaten team in Conference USA’s West Division before falling 37-34 on Jacob Barnes’ 35-yard field goal.
“That was a great win for Louisiana Tech,” Littrell said. “UAB is a great team. Continuing to fight and finding a way to win is going to build momentum for them.”
UNT had momentum on its side after rallying for a 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee back on Oct. 17. The Mean Green had a bye the following week and ended up with another seven days off after its game against UTEP was postponed.
Littrell and his staff tried to take advantage of that time by getting an early start on preparing for Louisiana Tech.
“We were able to introduce some things on Friday and then come back on Sunday,” Littrell said. “It put us a little bit ahead.”
The challenge for the Mean Green is ensuring their players are ready to go when they kick off their game against Louisiana Tech after so much time off.
“That’s not something I’m focused on,” Littrell said of the possibility of UNT being rusty. “We tried to work more good on good, especially since we don’t have the numbers on our scout team that we usually do. We getting some good work against each other.”
UNT anticipates UTEP game will be rescheduled
Littrell expressed confidence in the fact UNT’s game at UTEP will be rescheduled.
C-USA pushed its title game back from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 to give its teams more time to reschedule games that have been postponed.
UNT and UTEP are working with conference officials to get the game back on the books.
“We will find a time where we can get that game made up,” Littrell said.
Adaway will be available this week
Running back Oscar Adaway III will make his return to UNT’s backfield this week.
The redshirt freshman cleared the 100-yard mark rushing in each of UNT’s first two games of the season before suffering a hand injury that prevented him from playing in the next three.
Adaway piled up 118 yards and two touchdowns in UNT’s win over Houston Baptist before adding 104 yards in a loss to SMU.
UNT is deep at running back and has three backs who have cleared the 100-yard mark in a game this season. DeAndre Torrey rushed 143 yards in UNT’s win over MTSU, while Tre Siggers added 101.
Torrey has a team-high 444 rushing yards on the season, while Adaway has 222 and Siggers 216.
Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter, who has not played since UNT’s loss to Southern Miss on Oct. 3 due to injury, will not be available this week.
Littrell: Players were excited to vote
The NCAA mandated that schools across the country give athletes election day off so that they could vote.
Littrell expressed his support for the move earlier this fall and saw the impact of the opportunity the NCAA provided athletes on Tuesday.
“I think they were excited,” Littrell said. “It’s great for players to be able to go out there and vote.”