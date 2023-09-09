MIAMI — Florida International came into its game against North Texas having scored a grand total of 31 points in its first two games of the season.
The Panthers soared past that total in a hurry in a 46-39 win over the Mean Green on Saturday at FIU Stadium.
The Mean Green’s second straight loss to open the year illustrated the biggest issue UNT has faced early.
Its defense isn’t carrying its weight. UNT coughed up 58 points in a season-opening loss to Cal.
The Mean Green could explain its issues away from that outing by saying that they were facing a Power Five conference team.
Struggling against FIU was a different matter entirely. The Panthers managed just 14 points last week in a win over Maine.
“We have to figure out a way to stop the run or it will be the longest year in North Texas history,” UNT coach Eric Morris said. “We don’t know if it’s a personnel or scheme thing, but we will figure it out.”
Morris: UNT not considering QB change
Chandler Rogers threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns after coming on in relief of Stone Earle in the second half.
Earle threw for 96 yards and a touchdown but tossed two interceptions and had another called back by penalty. He was also sacked twice.
“No, we’re not considering that,” Morris said when asked if he was pondering a change at quarterback.
Rogers credited his teammates for his performance after coming on.
“Our execution and playing fast helped us in the second half,” Rogers said. “We made the plays we do in practice.”
UNT had one less option at quarterback against FIU
Jace Ruder, a senior who fell out of the race for the starting job in fall practice, was back at home with his wife on Saturday. The couple had a daughter this week.
Ruder started the first four games of the 2021 before Austin Aune took over and guided UNT on a five-game winning streak that landed the Mean Green in the Frisco Football Classic.
Ruder did not play last season and has not played so far this year.
