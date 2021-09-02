Phil Bennett was talking to his brother not too long ago when the conversation turned to the bottom-line question every North Texas fan wants to hear the Mean Green’s new defensive coordinator answer.
Is North Texas’ defense better than last year?
“I think we are,” Bennett said this week. “How much we are fixing to see. I have said many times, it’s a journey. In journeys you are going to have ups and downs, but you have to keep going on that steady climb.
“We have the chance to be vastly improved.”
It would be nearly impossible to be any worse after UNT finished last nationally with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game last season.
The Mean Green’s chances of being better will hinge on a host of factors. Perhaps the biggest is how UNT’s defensive secondary comes together heading into its season opener on Saturday against Northwestern State.
Senior defensive tackle Dion Novil is UNT’s best player and will anchor the Mean Green’s defensive front.
Linebacker KD Davis was UNT’s leading tackler last season and is one of the team’s most experienced players.
It’s what happens behind them that is the biggest question mark for UNT heading into the season.
The Mean Green are shifting to a 4-2-5 defense and have five newcomers listed on their two deep for the five defensive back spots. Those players are working under a new defensive staff that came in along with Bennett in the offseason.
Bennett coaches UNT’s safeties, while Jarred Holley is working with the Mean Green’s cornerbacks.
UNT’s coaches and players feel good about the way the group is developing.
“The staff knows what it is talking about,” safety Makyle Sanders said. “Coach Bennett has been in the game a long time, has a lot of knowledge and has coached a lot of great players. His assistants are great coaches as well.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has consistently cited his secondary’s growth as an encouraging development in fall practice. He’s been particularly pleased with how quickly his defensive backs have picked up Bennett’s system.
“Our defensive backs have a better understanding of our scheme, our calls, what our strengths and weaknesses are, how we can sit on things and where to give up something,” Littrell said. “Our knowledge of what we are trying to get accomplished is much better.”
An understanding of what they are trying to accomplish is just one of the reasons UNT’s defensive backs feel better about where they are heading into the season. The Mean Green are also deeper than they were last year in the secondary after adding several promising freshmen and transfers in the offseason.
Sean-Thomas Faulker, a transfer from The Citadel, is backing up Tyreke Davis at eagle, a hybrid linebacker/safety position in Bennett’s defense. UNLV transfer Greg Francis is listed as a backup at safety, where freshmen Harold West and Cinque Williams are also listed as backups. Freshman Dillion Williams is backing up senior Quinn Whitlock at cornerback.
“The coaching staff and our depth have helped us,” cornerback John Davis said. “We have guys who have played three, four or five years and young guys who are ready to step up. That depth will help us.”
Littrell has been particularly pleased with the progress the Texas Tech transfer has made.
“John has had a tremendous fall camp,” Littrell said. “He’s a long guy who can do a lot of different things in press coverage or play off. He’s rangy and extremely fast.”
John Davis has seen a change not only in how UNT is lining up defensively, but also with how aggressive the Mean Green are in the secondary.
“We’re challenging routes and are playing a lot more aggressive,” Davis said. “Coach Bennett has a great plan for us to be successful.”
Perhaps the best sign for UNT is that its players are adapting to that plan.
“The players are taking to the system,” Bennett said. “As a teacher, you want to make sure they understand the concepts.
“If we don’t blitz, we are going to play with seven defenders in the passing game. They have bought into that. Then it becomes a technique game. Are you good enough, fast enough and have good enough technique to cover when the ball is in the air?”
That’s the big question for UNT’s secondary heading into the season.
What Bennett has seen in practice has given him confidence the Mean Green will like the answer.