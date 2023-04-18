Kortlin Rausaw was a tad lost at times in the early stages of spring practice a few weeks ago. The sophomore wasn’t alone in that regard among North Texas defensive linemen.
The Mean Green are installing a host of new schemes under new head coach Eric Morris that have forced players up and down UNT’s roster to adjust.
UNT’s defensive linemen are making one of the biggest transitions as the Mean Green move to a 3-3-5 scheme under new coordinator Matt Caponi.
UNT played in a four-man front last season under Phil Bennett.
“It was rocky at the beginning because we were learning,” Rausaw said. “I’m starting to catch steam now and understand the schemes. We are playing great team defense. If we continue to come together, we will be really good.”
That’s UNT’s hope as it prepares for its spring game on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The workout will cap an eventful spring that has seen UNT’s defense exceed expectations. The Mean Green lost one of the best players in program history in linebacker KD Davis to graduation in addition to several other key contributors.
Perhaps the biggest question heading into the spring was how UNT’s line would adapt to a new system.
Defensive line coach Demerick Gary has been pleased with the way his unit has helped the Mean Green progress.
“It’s going really well,” Gary said. “They’re doing a great job of adjusting, learning and growing.”
That growth has Gary feeling like UNT has addressed one of the biggest questions about its defense heading into the spring — Can the Mean Green hold up in a three-man front?
Bennett emphasized speed and quickness over size along the defensive line.
UNT doesn’t have a single defensive lineman listed at 300 pounds and has spent the last few weeks shifting players around to find its best three-man combination.
“There’s no doubt we have the players to make a three-man front work,” Gary said. “They have the tools to be successful. We have the right pieces of the puzzle and have a really good group. The guys want to get better and do the little things right.”
UNT entered the spring looking for a player who could anchor its defense at nose tackle. Marcus Moore, a junior college transfer who is listed at 295 pounds, was recruited to play that spot but is out due to injury.
The Mean Green have Roderick Brown and Enoch Jackson seeing time at nose tackle.
Rausaw, Kadren Johnson and Chris Wright are among the players who have seen time at the other two spots on the line.
Fatafehi Vailea could see time at nose and end and has enjoyed the experience of playing the end spot in UNT’s new scheme.
“I have a lot more assignments,” Vailea said. “I have to be locked in and ready to go. I like it. I have more freedom and more opportunities to make plays.”
The freedom to do more is also what Rausaw likes about UNT’s new defense.
“It’s different than last year,” Rausaw said. “We had to hold our gaps last year. That was our main priority. This year we have to make plays and are responsible for a lot more things, especially at end.”
UNT’s players credit their growth in the system largely to Gary, a former SMU standout who became a full-time on-field coach for the first time when Morris hired him as part of his first staff. Gary was previously a graduate assistant at Houston and Arkansas.
“I like the intensity he brings,” Vailea said. “He keeps it real and holds us to a high standard. It’s been a drastic change. He’s a young coach. We look up to him.”
UNT’s defensive line has looked solid in the Mean Green’s first two scrimmages. Gary and his players are looking forward to showing what they have to offer on the bigger stage UNT’s spring game offers.
“What I’m seeing every day this spring gives me confidence,” Gary said. “I have no fear of what it will look like on Saturday.
“The guys trust in where we are going and what coach Morris is trying to build here. They’re excited about the way it’s coming together.”
