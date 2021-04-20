The last few months have been anything but easy for the North Texas tennis team.
The Mean Green lost one player when she opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and another due to health issues. UNT was left with six players, just enough to fill out its lineup.
“I take pride in the fact we were able to keep six players intact and deal with tough losses and a COVID year,” UNT coach Sujay Lama said. “It feels like our best is yet to come.”
That’s the hope entering the Conference USA tournament this week. UNT is hosting the 14-team event that will begin with first round matches on Thursday at Waranch Tennis Complex.
UNT is the No. 12 seed in the event and will face Florida Atlantic, the No. 5 seed, at noon.
The Mean Green (6-12) won four straight matches and knocked off C-USA rivals Louisiana Tech and UTSA before dropping their last three matches of the regular season. Two of those losses came against Tulsa and SMU, which were ranked No. 49 and No. 38 nationally, respectively.
Lama laid out a tough schedule for UNT, largely because he wanted to have his players ready for the conference tournament. The strategy is one he and his players believe will pay off.
“Everything we do is to prepare for conference,” Lama said. “This is what we have worked for all year long. Now it is a matter of playing freely and executing. There is no pressure as the underdog this year.”
Old Dominion is the top seed, while Rice is seeded second. Both received a bye into the quarterfinals. ODU is the top ranked Conference USA team in this week’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association national rankings at No. 34. Rice is ranked No. 37.
UNT would have to win four matches in four days to capture the tournament title and earn the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
Playing at home will make tackling that challenge a little easier for the Mean Green.
“You don’t have to change your routine,” Lama said. “We can stay calm and take on the biggest challenge, which is closing. We have to do a great job of closing games, closing sets and the doubles point. That is the biggest thing for us. If we do that, we can put ourselves in position to make a run.”
UNT’s players are confident they can do just that after navigating a tough season.
“I feel really good about this team,” said Lucie Devier, who plays No. 1 singles for UNT. “We have worked so hard and are like a family. We support each other.”
Lama is hoping to see his team pull together and make a run in this week’s tournament.
“It would be great to have a shining moment,” Lama said. “They deserve an amazing couple of days this week.”
Softball UNT aiming to extend its winning streak
UNT will look to extend a 10-game winning streak when it takes on Tarleton State in a 2 p.m. doubleheader in Stephenville on Wednesday.
The Mean Green (24-9) have not lost since dropping two games to UAB to open C-USA play earlier this month.
UNT swept a four-game series with UTEP over the weekend to move to 6-2 in conference play. The Mean Green are atop C-USA’s West Division with UAB sitting in second place at 8-4.
Tarleton is 14-28 on the season and dropped all three games in a series against New Mexico State last week.
The series will cap a 10-game road trip for UNT, which will play its first home games since April 3 when it takes on Southern Miss in a four-game series on Saturday and Sunday.
UNT will face the Golden Eagles in a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday before the series wraps up with a noon doubleheader on Sunday.
Track and field UNT to compete at ACU
UNT will compete at the Oliver Jackson Twilight Invitational on the campus of Abilene Christian on Wednesday.
The Mean Green are expected to take a limited number of athletes who did not compete at Baylor over the weekend.
UNT has two meets remaining before the C-USA outdoor championships that will take place from May 13-15 at Middle Tennessee.