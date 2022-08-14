MIchael Hickmon

Former North Texas running back Michael Hickmon was killed in a shooting at a youth football game in Lancaster on Saturday night. Hickmon's former teammates remembered him as a dedicated teammate who found a calling coaching youth sports following his playing career.

 Twitter/Eric Capper

Walter Priestley was on his way back to Houston on Saturday following an event for North Texas lettermen when he stopped by to see Michael Hickmon at his home.

The old UNT teammates spent an hour watching film of the youth football teams Hickmon coached that had become his passion in life.

