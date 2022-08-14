Walter Priestley was on his way back to Houston on Saturday following an event for North Texas lettermen when he stopped by to see Michael Hickmon at his home.
The old UNT teammates spent an hour watching film of the youth football teams Hickmon coached that had become his passion in life.
Hickmon, a former UNT running back, was killed just hours later in a shooting at his son's game in Lancaster. He was 43.
“What I remember most about Mike is his dedication to his son, youth athletics and his family,” Priestley recalled Sunday night. “He enjoyed coaching football and track and field. He had just gotten back from the AAU national track meet. He enjoyed being around kids.”
Police have identified Yaqub Salik Talib — brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib — as the suspected shooter.
News of Hickmon’s death quickly spread among UNT’s former players and coaches. They remembered him as a dedicated teammate and admired the way he had dedicated himself to family and coaching following his college career.
Hickmon played for the Mean Green from 1998-2002 when he was known among teammates as a calming influence at a key time in program history. Darrell Dickey took over as UNT’s head coach heading into the 1998 season, the Mean Green’s fourth in the Division I-A ranks after moving up from I-AA.
UNT struggled to find its footing at the top level of college football before breaking through. The Mean Green won the first of four straight Sun Belt Conference titles in 2001 and beat Cincinnati in the 2002 New Orleans Bowl to cap one of the best seasons in program history.
Hickmon was a veteran presence for those teams that ushered in a memorable era for the program.
“Mike was a mentor for the younger guys,” former UNT quarterback Scott Hall said. “He was an old soul. Even in his 20s, he was very wise. He was calm, laid back and had wise words for us, whether it was before or after a game.”
Hickmon rushed for 718 yards and five touchdowns in five seasons at UNT. His best year came in 1999, when he rushed for 302 yards.
Hickmon was teammates with fellow running backs Patrick Cobbs, Kevin Galbreath and Ja’Quay Wilburn, who went on to Hall of Fame careers at UNT.
Former UNT assistant coach Bruce Bell credited Hickmon for helping establish the competitive atmosphere that helped the Mean Green’s running backs thrive.
Hickmon hosted Adrian Awasom and Ja’Mel Branch on their recruiting visits to UNT. Both signed with the Mean Green and went on to become key members of UNT’s Sun Belt championship teams. All three played key roles in UNT winning 26 straight Sun Belt games, a run that spanned from 2001-04 and ranks as one of the landmark achievements in the last 25 years of UNT athletics.
“Anything we needed, Mike was there for us,” Branch said. “He made some key blocks and runs and was always at the right place at the right time.”
Bell lived in Duncanville early in his tenure at UNT and often gave Hickmon a ride home on weekends. The two became friends after Hickmon’s playing career and would often see each other at UNT alumni events, where the conversation frequently turned to youth football.
“Mike would send me clips of his son and ask me what I thought,” Bell said. “We stayed in touch that way.”
Branch recently spoke to Hickmon, who called to inquire about a dog Branch was selling. They ended up talking about Hickmon’s family and the players he spent his time developing.
“He was coaching, and his kids were growing up,” Branch said. “It made you really proud of how far he had come and how he had become even more of a father figure to his kids. He was a special guy.”