North Texas fans cheer on the school's football team at Apogee Stadium. The Light The Tower Collective will meet with potential donors to its name, image and likeness group that is planning to sign UNT athletes to NIL deals on Aug. 19.
Collectives are a group of boosters that operate independently from a university. Groups raise money and then sign contracts with athletes that pay them for participating in NIL-related activities, including appearing at events, working with charities and promoting businesses.
The group's leadership said at the time that they intended to meet with approximately 150 potential donors to the collective in the next few weeks. The group has sent out official invitations to those donors to attend the upcoming meeting.
A member of the collective's board confirmed the timing of the meeting to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
That meeting will come at a time when the competition among Texas schools to offer the best NIL opportunities to athletes is heating up.
Texas Tech's Matador Club, a collective run by five Texas Tech graduates, has vowed to sign all 85 of the school's scholarship football players, plus select walk-ons to $25,000 annual contracts.
News on the emerging NIL market hit a whole lot closer to home for UNT supporters on Monday, when multiple media outlets reported that Boulevard Collective, a group supporting SMU's program, will offer the players on the school's football and men's basketball teams $36,000 per year.
Pony Sports DTX, another SMU collective, has already provided SMU athletes $1 million in NIL deals.
UNT is set to join the American Athletic Conference next summer. SMU is already a member of the league.
Former UNT athletic director Rick Villarreal is the CEO of UNT's new collective and said he hopes the group will be able to provide NIL deals with the school's top athletes that will pay them up to $20,000 annually.
"It will depend on how much money we collect," Villarreal said." We think we can be competitive with other schools. When you talk about schools that can offer $100,000, we won’t be competitive. That is why we talk about family. It needs to be about more than money."
The news of what SMU's collective is set to pay gives UNT a better idea of what the competition will look like in the American and the Dallas-Fort Worth area when it comes to NIL money.
NIL deals cannot be used in any way in recruiting.
While that is the case, athletes are eyeing which programs have the best NIL opportunities.
"The student-athlete today is looking at NIL opportunities that are available if I choose to go to a university," said Don Lovelace, a member of the collective's leadership. "It makes sense. We have to have a collective that is capable of presenting a significant opportunity in a conference with Memphis, Tulane, UTSA and SMU. We have to have an opportunity that is equal or better."
The Light the Tower Collective's meeting with potential donors could give the group a better idea of where it stands in its pursuit of that goal at a time one of its future conference rivals set a high bar for NIL opportunities in the American.
