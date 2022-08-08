UNT collective meeting
Buy Now

North Texas fans cheer on the school's football team at Apogee Stadium. The Light The Tower Collective will meet with potential donors to its name, image and likeness group that is planning to sign UNT athletes to NIL deals on Aug. 19.

 DRC file photo

The Light the Tower Collective will meet with a select group of potential donors on Aug. 19 at Apogee Stadium. 

The collective's founders, a group of North Texas boosters, announced their intensions to create an name, image and likeness collective late last month.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you