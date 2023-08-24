North Texas held the first coaches' show of the Eric Morris era Thursday night as the Mean Green prepare for their opener against Cal on Sept. 2 at DATCU Stadium.
The show has moved to Thursdays this year. Offensive coordinator Jordan Davis and defensive coordinator Matt Caponi appeared along with Morris.
All three shared a few interesting insights along the way. Here are the highlights.
Davis was asked about how UNT will determine the way its quarterback rotation unfolds in its opener. Stone Earle won the starting job, but Morris said when he announced the decision that Chandler Rogers will also play.
Davis said UNT will judge how to rotate its quarterbacks based on game flow.
In a bit of good news on the defensive front, Caponi said that linebacker Kevin Wood returned to practice Monday. Wood has missed the majority of the offseason due to injury.
UNT already lost one of its all-time great linebackers in KD Davis to graduation and saw Larry Nixon III transfer to Auburn. Getting Wood back in time for the Cal game would be huge for the Mean Green.
Morris said UNT will use more tempo on offense this year. The Mean Green have played at a fast pace at times over the years and will look to return to that strategy at times this season.
UNT will lean on its four top returning running backs — Ayo Adeyi, Ikaika Ragsdale, Oscar Adaway III and Isaiah Johnson. We wrote about their role in UNT's offense a few days ago.
Davis mentioned that UNT could also look to mix in Qualon Farrar. The 5-foot-6 redshirt freshman has a unique skill set that makes him an intriguing option.
Morris was asked about conference realignment, a topic that has heated up in the last few days. The is ACC looking at adding Stanford and Cal. SMU, one of UNT's rivals in the American, is also on the league's radar.
Morris talked about the downside of conference realignment with players being forced to travel across the country.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get more coverage with our High School Sports newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.