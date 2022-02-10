North Texas coach Seth Littrell made the addition of longtime college offensive line coach Randy Clements to his staff official on Thursday.
UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch is taking over as the Mean Green’s quarterbacks coach. Bloesch coached UNT’s offensive line last season.
The changes finalized Littrell’s staff heading into the 2022 season.
The Denton Record-Chronicle previously reported UNT’s staff changes.
Clements last worked as the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach at Ole Miss in 2020. He was Houston’s offensive line coach from 2003-07 and was Bloesch’s position coach when he was a member of the Cougars’ offensive line.
“Randy is a coach I have known and admired for a long time, and I am excited that we have added a mentor and teacher of his caliber to our program,” Littrell said in a statement announcing the staff changes. “I know he will do a tremendous job continuing to develop our offensive line, and his history with Mike makes for an easy transition.”
Clements also coached offensive lines at Florida State in 2019 and at Baylor from 2008-16.
Bloesch came to UNT as its offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator ahead of the 2020 season after serving as Tulsa’s offensive line coach.
UNT ranked eighth nationally in total offense in Bloesch’s first season on staff at 513.2 yards per game. Littrell called plays in 2020 before turning those duties over to Bloesch and promoting him to offensive coordinator.
UNT struggled at quarterback in its first season with Bloesch calling plays and saw its production dip to 430.5 yards per game. Bloesch and the Mean Green’s offensive staff adjusted midway through the season to emphasize the running game.
That switch helped spark UNT after it started 1-6. The Mean Green won their last five games of the regular season to become bowl eligible at 6-6.
UNT averaged 283 rushing yards per game during its five-game run and finished the season ranked fifth nationally with an average of 234.1 rushing yards per game.
“Mike has done a fantastic job directing our offense the last two seasons,” Littrell said. “It was clear to me that he is the best person to lead our quarterback room, and I look forward to seeing the growth of that position group in the coming months.”
Bloesch will take over coaching UNT’s quarterbacks following the departure of Blake Joseph, who was fired late last season.
Bloesch has worked with offensive lines throughout his coaching career. He will oversee what is expected to be a heated quarterback battle heading into the 2022 season.
Jace Ruder started the first four games of the 2021 season before giving way to Austin Aune.
Aune went on to throw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns. The former Argyle standout turned 28 last year when he got married and found out he is expecting a daughter this month.
Aune said he would decide after the season if he would return for 2022. He is still with the team and is expected to compete for playing time with Ruder as well as transfers Stone Earle (Abilene Christian) and JD Head (Louisiana Tech).
UNT played in a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons last fall, when the Mean Green fell to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic and finished 6-7.