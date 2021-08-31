North Texas coach Seth Littrell knew one of the first questions he would be asked during his Tuesday press conference was who the Mean Green will start at quarterback on Saturday in their season opener against Northwestern State.
Littrell knows who he's going with. He's just not willing to share that information quite yet.
It became clear as fall camp progressed that Austin Aune and Jace Ruder have risen to the top of the depth chart. That became official when they were listed as co-starters in UNT's game notes.
Littrell was unwilling to tip his hand beyond that.
"We have a really good idea of who's going to walk out there first," Littrell said. "But there is a reason why we put a ‘or’ there. It’s still a competition and both guys are going to play. I feel good about where those guys are at."
Aune started three games last season when he threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns. Ruder transferred in from North Carolina in the offseason and quickly got up to speed.
UNT will look to both to help the Mean Green get off to a good start against Northwestern State as it looks to build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
This story will be updated
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.