Over the course of Grant McCasland’s five seasons at North Texas, a couple of trends have emerged.
The Mean Green seem to improve in some form or fashion every year. And there’s always a difference-maker in the pipeline.
First there was Roosevelt Smart, then Javion Hamlet. Last year, it was JUCO transfer guard Tylor Perry who helped lead UNT to the Conference USA West Division title and a program record of 25 wins in his debut season.
McCasland looked around this week at one of UNT’s summer workouts and indicated that some things will change heading into his sixth season guiding the Mean Green, but that doesn’t mean those two very encouraging trends will end.
McCasland and his veteran players believe they have some impact newcomers ready to step into major roles and help the Mean Green make another jump as a program.
“The new guys are great,” McCasland said. “Even though we have newcomers, it feels like they have been with us because of their experience. They came in and fit with the expectation that’s been established by the players who were here and recruited them and the people they know who are associated with the program.”
That group of returners is an impressive one. Perry was the Newcomer of the Year in C-USA as well as a first-team all-league selection last season. Forward Aaron Scott was a member of the All-Freshman Team, while point guard Rubin Jones and forward Abou Ousmane were starters as sophomores.
That core is a big reason UNT headed into the offseason with high expectations.
It’s what McCasland and his staff have added around that core in four transfers that has UNT even more excited about what this season could bring.
Mary transfer guard Kai Huntsberry, New Hampshire forward Jayden Martinez, North Dakota State guard Tyree Eady and Dayton forward Moulaye Sissoko represent what might be the most impactful recruiting class McCasland has landed – at least in terms of its ability to bolster the program in the short term.
Eady and Martinez are both fifth-year players. Huntsberry is also a senior, while Sissoko is a sophomore who spent three seasons at Dayton, a nationally prominent program.
“Our transfers are going to help us,” Ousmane said. “They’re all solid and everything we need to be a better team. I have seen their film and played with them in practice. They’re what we want. They work hard and look comfortable.
“They’re fifth-year guys who have played at the highest level.”
The addition of four experienced players will make UNT far deeper than it was last season.
The Mean Green played essentially a seven-man rotation a year ago when they followed up their C-USA regular season title with a win over Texas State in the National Invitation Tournament. Scott was the second player off UNT’s bench and averaged just 15.9 minutes per game.
The Mean Green played at one of the slowest tempos in the country while leading on their elite defense. No team in the country allowed fewer than the 55.7 points UNT gave up per game.
The Mean Green will continue to rely on their defense. This is still a McCasland-coached team after all.
What could change – at least a little – is the way UNT approaches the game.
The Mean Green rarely pushed the pace last season. The depth of talent on UNT’s roster could change that.
“We won’t play at the same pace we did last year,” McCasland said. “Not to say that the pace we played at wasn’t good, but the depth and experience of this team will let us push the basketball and get more guys involved. We can play at a higher pace.”
The pieces are certainly there. Point guard Rubin Jones is headed into his junior season and has a year of starting experience under his belt.
Perry will be a senior and will be even better this fall after spending a year adjusting to the Division I level.
Forward Chris Morgan spent a year as a redshirt while dealing with injuries but has been around long enough to know what he’s looking at in practice and can sense UNT’s growth.
“We look pretty good,” Morgan said. “We have some great pieces and added guys who will help us. We have a chance to make the NCAA tournament.”
Martinez averaged 15.1 points per game last season at New Hampshire, while Eady posted 10.3 points at North Dakota State.
Judging how Huntsberry’s skills will translate is a little tougher considering he spent last season at Mary, a Division II school. What McCasland and UNT’s veteran players have seen so far give them confidence the 19.6 points per game he averaged are an indication he too could make an impact on the offensive end.
“We are farther along than we have ever been offensively,” McCasland said. “This team offensively has more depth and more experience than we have ever had. Their understanding of the game and how to play at a high level is already a part of what they do. They are also unselfish.
“They are not looking for what the offense can do for them. They are looking at what they can do for each other.”
UNT still has a long way to go build on a run that has seen the Mean Green win a C-USA regular season or tournament title in each of the last three seasons.
What UNT’s coaches and players have seen so far this summer gives them confidence they are on course to build on that run.
“I expect big things from this team,” Ousmane said. “We will do something spectacular this year.”