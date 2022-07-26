Manase Mose action

North Texas center Manse Mose was named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy on Tuesday. The award is presented to the top interior lineman in college football each season.

 North Texas athletics

North Texas center Manase Mose was named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy on Tuesday.

The honor is presented to the top interior lineman in the country each season. 

Manse Mose mug

Manse Mose

