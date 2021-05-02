North Texas second baseman Miranda Holguin fielded a bounding ball at Lovelace Stadium on Sunday and finished off a four-game sweep of UTSA by herself.
The senior tagged UTSA outfielder Celeste Loughman as she ran by and flipped the ball to first baseman Kailey Gamble to complete a double play and a 3-1 win.
UNT couldn't have drawn up a better way to wrap up Senior Day.
"It was great, especially with a senior making the last play of the game," Gamble said. "Miranda is such a good teammate."
Holguin was one of seven seniors UNT honored ahead of the game, including pitcher Hope Trautwein, who is taking advantage of the NCAA offering seniors a chance to come back for another year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
#OOTD brought to you by our 7⃣ seniors 💚— North Texas Softball (@MeanGreenSB) May 2, 2021
First pitch coming at the top of the hour!#GMG x #MGSB pic.twitter.com/ID6qYg7Zmt
Trautwein's performance on Sunday was another reminder of why UNT's long-term future looks bright. She allowed just one run on three hits in six innings while improving to 11-3 on the season.
The Mean Green (33-10) moved to 14-2 in Conference USA play heading into their final series of the regular season next week at Louisiana Tech. UNT will enter that series with a two-game lead in the league's West Division over UAB and a lot of confidence after it pulled out a close game against the Roadrunners late.
UNT was up 1-0 when Trautwein hit Riley Grunberg with the base loaded, pushing home Kaitlyn Morado to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning.
The Mean Green recovered from a rare errant Trautwein pitch in a hurry when Maia Wark singled to spark a two-run sixth. Gamble's sacrifice fly gave UNT the lead for good at 2-1 before Kalei Christensen score an insurance run after reaching on an infield single.
"We have been in that situation a lot," UNT coach Rodney DeLong said of tight games in the final innings. "We executed when we needed to."
UNT was doing just that a year ago when the Mean Green started 19-5 before the pandemic wiped out the rest of the season, including Senior Day.
UNT came into the 2021 season hoping to get back into position to compete for the C-USA title and make up for the moments they missed out on a year ago.
That is exactly what UNT did in its final home series of the year.
"I’m pretty confident in how we are playing," Gamble said. "We have come together as a team."
Keeping that run of success going on Senior Day was rewarding for the Mean Green.
"It's nice to be able to honor the seniors today," DeLong said. "I felt like we would be back in this spot again last year when the season was called off."
North Texas 3, UTSA 1
|UTSA
|000
|010
|0
|—
|1
|5
|1
|North Texas
|100
|002
|x
|—
|3
|4
|1
Clarissa Hernandez and Brittany Coe, Hope Trautwein, Janie Worthington (7) and Ashlyn Walker. WP — Trautwein (11-3) LP — Hernandez (3-5) S — Worthington 2B — UTSA: Marena Estell, UNT: Rayna Lewis.