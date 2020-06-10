The North Texas athletics department has begun the early stages of construction on Bruzzy's, its newest facility, which will house the school's golf teams.
UNT's Board of Regents last year approved construction of the venue, which will cost up to $3 million. The school announced it would begin working on the facility this spring.
The venue will be named after longtime UNT donor Bruzzy Westheimer, who donated $1.5 million toward construction costs.
The facility will cover 16.5 acres on what was the Eagle Point Golf Course and include a 5,000-foot building. The facility will house coaches' offices, men's and women's locker rooms, a virtual putting green, study area, nutrition station and a players' lounge.
UNT has not had a home golf facility since the school shut down the Eagle Point course in 2003. UNT has built a host of venues on the land where the course was located, including the North Texas Athletic Center and Apogee Stadium.
"For our student-athletes to have an on-campus facility and not have to travel daily for practice will be a tremendous advantage for us," UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement earlier this spring. "This is truly a tremendous investment in the future of both our men and women's golf programs and our mission to build champions and prepare leaders."
Construction is expected to take up to 10 months.
UNT's men's golf team is one of the storied programs in the history of the school's athletic department. UNT won four straight national titles from 1949-52 as well as 30 conference titles.
"I have dreamed of building a golf practice facility on-campus for the golf programs for many years," Westheimer said. "To have this type of facility so close for our student-athletes to hone their games is everything a young golfer wishes for. This is a dream come true for all present and former golfers to call home. I am proud to see my ultimate dream come true."
UNT is hoping the facility will help vault its men's and women's golf teams to the top of Conference USA. The UNT men finished eighth in the 2019 C-USA tournament, while the women finished fourth.
This spring, the UNT women won their first tournament title since the 2010-11 season when they captured the Entrada Classic at Snow Canyon Country Club in Utah.
Both the men's and women's seasons were called off a short time later due to the spread of COVID-19.
UNT's golfers are expected to resume their seasons in the next few months and will have more to work with soon, thanks largely to Westheimer.
“Bruzzy is incredible and shows great generosity,” Baker said when UNT's regents approved the construction of the facility. “When you ask what he wants in return, all he says is that he wants the players to have a great experience. The impact he has made is hard to put into words. No one has had a bigger impact on any sports program we have than he has had on golf.”