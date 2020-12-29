The lead-up to Conference USA play wasn’t anything close to what Grant McCasland and Jalie Mitchell hoped for or expected just a few months ago.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out a host of nonconference games for both the North Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams and sent more than a few players into quarantine.
Surviving those tough times have both teams feeling good about where they are heading into their league openers this weekend against UAB.
The Mean Green men will host the Blazers in a Friday-Saturday series at the Super Pit, while the women will travel to Birmingham.
McCasland said the UNT men are healthy and ready to play. Mitchell said the same of the Mean Green women.
The Mean Green men (4-3) managed to get seven games in during the nonconference season, while the UNT women (3-2) played five.
“It’s great that we were able to get a lot of guys minutes in nonconference, and nobody’s hurt,” McCasland said. “We’re going into it healthy. Any time you can get those two things accomplished, you’ve got to feel good about it.”
The UNT men had multiple games either canceled or postponed, including a game at LSU that was scheduled for Dec. 19. The Mean Green filled that void with a game against LSU-Alexandria on Dec. 22.
UNT ended up playing three games against major conference competition — Arkansas, Mississippi State and West Virginia. The Mean Green lost each of those games but grew from the experience.
“We definitely know where we are,” McCasland said. “We don’t have any false hopes of being able just to beat people by 30 every night, but we’re capable offensively and defensively of playing championship basketball.
“It’ll be fun to find out where we’re at in league play.”
Mitchell has a similar feeling about where her UNT women’s team is at heading into conference play. The Mean Green’s only two losses came against Texas and Oklahoma State.
Mitchell has been pleased with the way her team has played offensively while averaging 76.2 points per game but wants to see growth defensively. UNT is allowing 77.8 points.
“We haven’t had very many games, so it kind of is what it is,” Mitchell said. “Thankfully, we had five to learn from. That exposed areas that we need to work through and get better at and also kind of see where we’re doing well.”
McCasland confident UAB series will be played
UAB had a game against Georgia Tech on Dec. 23 canceled due to positive coronavirus tests and contract tracing issues within the Blazers’ program.
UAB hasn’t played since. UNT officials are expecting their two games against the Blazers to go off as scheduled anyway.
“Every indication we have from the league and from our administration, which has been in contact with their administration, is that we were playing,” McCasland said. “We’re sitting in good shape right now, but as we all know these things change by the minute.”
UNT men getting into shape, finding roles
One area where McCasland saw significant room for growth for UNT during the nonconference season was physical conditioning.
The Mean Green fell short at times in that regard early in the season but appear to be rounding into form.
“To compete at a high level defensively, your energy has to be consistent,” McCasland said. “We weren’t in good enough shape. Now we’re getting close.”
UNT’s staff has also seen its newcomers become more comfortable with their roles. McCasland singled out guards Mardrez McBride and Rubin Jones as two players who are beginning to find their way.
McBride has started all seven of UNT’s games and is averaging 9.1 points per game, while Jones is adding 8.7.
“It took us some time to add guys like Rubin Jones to the equation,” McCasland said. “We’ve seen him take a step in the right direction. Mardrez McBride is a big piece to our team that we need him with some confidence offensively. He’s starting to feel more a part of his role.”
Newcomers making impact for UNT women
Quincy Noble is averaging 19.4 points per game to lead the UNT women, who have seen a number of newcomers contribute in significant ways early in the season.
Noble, who sat out last season after transferring from New Mexico, has scored in double figures in all five of UNT’s games and scored 30 points in a win over Louisiana-Lafayette.
Destiny Brooks, who transferred in from Cal State Northridge, has started UNT’s last two games and is averaging 7.8 points per game.
“We knew they were going to make an impact,” Mitchell said. “I’m proud of them for being ready. Sometimes when you come back after a year off, it’s different and takes time to adjust. They’ve adjusted rather well.”
Boyd named C-USA Player of the Week
N’Yah Boyd was named the C-USA Player of the week for its women’s league on Monday for her performance in UNT’s loss to Oklahoma State.
Boyd scored 20 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds.