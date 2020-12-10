Mike Bloesch had yet to join the North Texas coaching staff when one of the top young linemen in Denton caught his eye.
Gabe Blair was just beginning to develop into a major college prospect when Bloesch offered him a scholarship to Tulsa. The relationship Blair developed with Bloesch continued to grow when the former Golden Hurricane’s offensive line coach joined the staff at North Texas. Their bond paid off in a big way for UNT on Thursday when the Guyer offensive lineman committed to play for the Mean Green.
Blair announced his decision on his Twitter account.
Committed pic.twitter.com/5fNo6bFq8Z— Gabe Blair (@GabeBlair29) December 10, 2020
“Coach Bloesch has been trying to get me for a while, ever since my sophomore year,” Blair said shortly after committing. “The relationship we have had over the years was the big thing for me.”
Bloesch joined UNT’s staff in the offseason as the Mean Green’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
Blair, a 6-foot-3, 303-pound senior, has 15 scholarship offers from teams that compete on the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Blair said Colorado was his top choice but ran out of scholarships in its class for offensive linemen.
Blair quickly turned to UNT after finding out that Colorado was out of the picture. He visited UNT before the coronavirus pandemic forced the school to postpone recruiting visits.
“The facilities are nice,” Blair said. “I have been living here all my life and know North Texas.
“It will be neat to play for the hometown team. When I was little, I played for a Mean Green flag football team.”
Blair was a first-team All-District 5-6A selection last season and an honorable mention pick on the Class 6A Associated Press Sports Editors All-State team. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The website lists him at No. 17 on its list of the top center prospects in the 2021 class.
Blair plans on signing with UNT on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
Blair said UNT’s coaches have told him they believe he is capable of contributing as a freshman. UNT’s staff projects Blair as an interior lineman who could play guard or center.
“North Texas is a great fit for Gabe,” Guyer coach Rodney Webb said. “He’s a huge get for them. He’s a national recruit who had opportunities at Power Five conference schools all over the country.
“He decided to he wanted to be close to home and play in front of family and friends. It says a lot about the direction UNT is going and the kind of kids they can attract.”
Webb believes Blair has all the tools to be an impact player on the college level.
“He’s the most athletic big guy I have coached in 30 years,” Webb said. “He’s a 6-3, 303-pound kid who moves like a skill kid. He has a level of tenacity that you can’t coach.”
Guyer is one of the elite programs in the state and will face Coppell in a bi-district playoff game on Saturday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. The Wildcats played in the 6A Division II state title game against Austin Westlake last season.
UNT has been trying for years to establish a recruiting pipeline to the talent-rich Denton ISD schools.
Blair credited UNT’s success under coach Seth Littrell for making the program more appealing. The Mean Green played in three straight bowl games beginning in 2016 before a tough 4-8 season last fall.
UNT is 3-5 heading into its regular season finale at Apogee against UTEP on Friday. The Mean Green are holding out hope that a win against the Miners will land them in a bowl game.
“It could open up doors,” Blair said of his decision to play for the Mean Green. “Guyer could start funneling players into UNT. They have started to turn it around the last couple of years. That made me consider them more.”