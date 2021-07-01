The North Texas athletics department announced Thursday that it has partnered with INFLCR, a leading national firm that assists student-athletes with handling opportunities related to use of their name, image and likeness.
UNT made the move on the day the NCAA lifted its restrictions on athletes profiting from NIL opportunities.
"We are excited to announce the launch of the Paramount program and partnership with INFLCR to assist our student-athletes in building their personal brand and ultimately maximize opportunities for their future," UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement.
INFLCR provides athletes the tools they need to profit from NIL opportunities in addition to helping athletic departments to monitor those athletes' activities.
The company works with more than 1,000 colleges across the country, including Baylor, Southern Cal and Kentucky.
"With INFLCR Verified, Mean Green athletes are connected to an ever-growing menu of digital, endorsement, product and training marketplaces while also being ensured their transactions will record compliantly to their institutions," INFLCR Founder and CEO Jim Cavale said.
The company will provide workshops and educational experiences for UNT's athletes in addition to a platform with content to use on social media.
Baker has said that UNT is well positioned to benefit from NIL opportunities due to its location. Denton has a population in excess of 140,000 and is located near the Dallas-Fort Worth area, one of the largest metropolitan regions in the country.
UNT football coach Seth Littrell took to Twitter shortly after the school's announcement to talk about how the move will help his players.
"We are always going to give our team the resources necessary to maximize their experience on and off the field here at North Texas!" Littrell wrote. "PARAMOUNT will be a great resource for our guys in building their brand and maximizing their opportunities as a student-athlete here at North Texas."