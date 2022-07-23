Shannon Shorter waited more than a decade for a second shot at Jacob Pullen.
The former North Texas great finally got the opportunity in an event that wasn’t even around when the Mean Green fell to Kansas State in the 2010 NCAA tournament.
Shorter is spending the offseason from his pro league in Croatia playing for Bleed Green in The Basketball Tournament. The UNT alumni team ran into Purple & Black, a Kansas State alumni team featuring Pullen, on Saturday and rolled to an 87-62 win in the second round of the Wichita Regional.
Bleed Green advanced to face the winner of a game between the AfterShocks and Air Raiders played late Saturday night in the in round of 16 of the $1 million winner-takes-all event. The regional final is set for 8 p.m. Monday.
TBT made its debut in 2014, three years after Kansas State blew out UNT 82-62 in the Mean Green’s third NCAA tournament appearance.
Pullen was a star for that Kansas State team, while Shorter was a key player for UNT.
Shorter and Bleed Green rolled in the rematch on Saturday when they pulled off their second upset in their first TBT appearance. Bleed Green, the No. 7 seed in the region, beat Eberelin Drive, the No. 2 seed, in the opening round.
Bleed Green came right back to beat Purple & Black, the No. 3 seed in the region, behind an efficient offensive attack. They shot 50% (31 of 62) from the floor and hit 13 shots from 3-point range.
“We knew they had a tough game last night,” Bleed Green guard Brandon Jefferson said. “We had to push the tempo and feed off the energy. It was a great team effort.”
Jefferson led Bleed Green with 21 points and was one of four members of UNT’s alumni team to finish in double figures. Jordan Stevens added 15 points, while Shorter and Jason Siggers finished with 10.
Pullen and Mike McGuirl each scored 18 points for Purple & Black. That duo wasn’t nearly enough to help Kansas State’s alumni team keep pace with Bleed Green, who blew a close game open with a 19-2 run in the first half.
The game was tied at 24-24 when Mike Miller converted a three-point play and followed up with Bleed Green’s fourth 3 of the first half.
Bleed Green were off and running at that point. Wendell Mitchell capped the run with a layup that extended the lead to 43-26.
Bleed Green cruised the rest of the way to extend their stay in TBT and get a little revenge after UNT’s loss to Kansas State in the NCAA tournament all those years ago.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
